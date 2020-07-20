900 ‘arriving passengers’ placed in quarantine from July 9-16: Francois

Press statement/release from National Epidemiologist in the Ministry of Health and Wellness, Dr. Michelle Francois, on ‘adhering to quarantine protocols’

Over the past few months, Saint Lucia has been sustaining efforts in managing the nation’s response to COVID-19.

On Thursday, July 9, 2020, Saint Lucia began receiving international flights, bringing in both nationals and visitors. All arriving passengers are required to present the results of a negative PCR test done seven days prior to arrival in Saint Lucia.

The passengers will also be screened by the health team at the Hewanorra International Airport Public Health Facility before entering the airport terminal. As guided by the established protocols, all arriving passengers will be placed in 14 days quarantine, whether at home, in a state facility or an approved COVID-19 certified accommodation. This measure is to protect the health and safety of every individual within our country.

Based on the data for the week of Thursday, July 9, 2020, to Thursday, July 16, 2020, Saint Lucia has recorded 170 people in home quarantine, 254 people in institutional quarantine and 476 people in approved COVID-19 certified accommodations.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness asks that nationals and visitors adhere to the protocols for quarantine that have been put in place. The public is asked to cooperate and encourage family members and friends who have returned from overseas and are presently in-home quarantine to remain there for the 14-day duration.

The names of all persons in-home quarantine will be forwarded to the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force to assist in ensuring compliance. The public is advised that they should alert the nearest police station or the Ministry of Health and Wellness at 468-5349/ 468-5342/ 468-5312 with information in relation to anyone who breaches home quarantine guidelines.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness once again appeals to everyone to support the national effort to minimize the threat of COVID-19 by adhering to the protocols.

Persons are encouraged to ensure the use of a face mask when in public along with maintaining the six feet physical distance, cover mouth and nose with disposable tissue when coughing and sneezing and also ensure regular hand-washing with soap and water or an alcohol-based hand sanitizer where soap and water are not available.

Although most sectors have re-opened, the public is reminded that mass crowd events with over 200 people are still not permitted.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness will continue providing regular updates on COVID-19.

For more information please contact the Office of the Chief Medical Officer or the Epidemiology Unit at 468-5309/468-5317, respectively.

— (Ministry of Health and Wellness)