9-year-old hanged herself after argument with mother: cops

By Tina Moore and Stephanie Pagones
February 17, 2019

(NEW YORK POST) — A 9-year-old girl was found hanged to death inside her Bronx home following an argument with her mother, police and law enforcement sources said Sunday.

The child’s lifeless body was discovered shortly before noon Saturday inside her room at her Bronx River Houses apartment on East 174th Street, hanging from her bed with a belt around her neck, police said.

The girl and her mother had been arguing about cell phone use earlier in the day, a police source said. A short time later, the woman made the heartbreaking discovery and called 911.

The girl’s brother performed CPR until paramedics arrived, the source added.

She was rushed to St. Barnabas Hospital, but could not be saved.

Police do not believe there is any criminality involved.

