9-year-old boy robbed at gunpoint while selling lemonade in North Carolina

(SKY NEWS) – A nine-year-old boy has been robbed at gunpoint while selling lemonade from a stand.
Police in Monroe, North Carolina, say the boy was approached by a teenager who stuck a gun in his stomach, demanded money and fled on foot.
It happened at about 3pm on Saturday at the entrance to a development called St John’s Forest, police added.
While searching the area for a suspect, officers “located a trail in the woods where a camo hat, a black colored BB handgun and the stolen metal tin were recovered”.
Officers believe the suspect “left a bicycle and walked from there to the lemonade stand before the robbery”.
Less than $20 (£15) was stolen, the Charlotte Observer newspaper reported.
