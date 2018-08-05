Don't Miss
9-year-old boy robbed at gunpoint while selling lemonade in North Carolina

By Sky News
August 5, 2018
The boy was selling lemonade in Monroe, North Carolina

(SKY NEWS) – A nine-year-old boy has been robbed at gunpoint while selling lemonade from a stand.

Police in Monroe, North Carolina, say the boy was approached by a teenager who stuck a gun in his stomach, demanded money and fled on foot.

It happened at about 3pm on Saturday at the entrance to a development called St John’s Forest, police added.

While searching the area for a suspect, officers “located a trail in the woods where a camo hat, a black colored BB handgun and the stolen metal tin were recovered”.

Officers believe the suspect “left a bicycle and walked from there to the lemonade stand before the robbery”.

Less than $20 (£15) was stolen, the Charlotte Observer newspaper reported.

