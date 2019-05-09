Don't Miss
9-year-old boy murders mother in Michigan, US

May 9, 2019

Pauline Randol * Facebook photo

(NEW YORK POST) — A 9-year-old boy is accused of fatally shooting his mother at their Michigan home on Monday, according to court documents.

The young suspect was charged with murder on Tuesday for allegedly using a rifle to kill his mom, Pauline Randol, at their Fawn River Township home, according to court records obtained by WWMT-TV.

The child is undergoing a psychiatric evaluation at a state-run juvenile facility, according to St. Joseph County Sheriff Bradley Balk.

It’s unclear if the suspect was charged as an adult.

Neighbors told WWMT-TV that the boy is a second-grader at a nearby elementary school.

