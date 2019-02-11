87-year-old man missing from Bocage suffers from dementia: relative

(SNO) — A search is underway for a 87-year-old male resident of Bocage, Castries.

A relative, speaking on condition of anonymity, told St. Lucia News Online that Ignatius Eugene, also known as Mr. Son, was last seen at 1 a.m. on Sunday, at his residence.

He was last seen wearing a blue and white striped top and army-green pants, the relative said.

The relative also revealed that Ignatius suffers from dementia.

Dementian, according to Wikipedia, is a “broad category of brain diseases that cause a long-term and often gradual decrease in the ability to think and remember that is great enough to affect a person’s daily functioning”.

Anyone with information are asked to call 716-2809 or 725-4726, or the nearest police station.