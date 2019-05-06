86-year-old newlywed man goes missing in Trinidad

Share This On:

(TRINIDAD EXPRESS) — An 86-year-old newlywed man has gone missing and his wife is begging for the public’s help in finding him.

Harold Tracey was last seen by his wife Bernadette Lewis, 62, at their home at Joseph Cooper Trace, Petit Café, Princes Town, last Wednesday.

Lewis said that they had been together for 19 years, and they married almost two months ago on March 16.

Lewis said that the on Wednesday she left him sitting in the porch of their home around 7.45 a.m. and she went to her ALTA (Adult Literacy Tutors Association) class.

“He told me he was going to eat and then relax at home. I went to my class and when I returned around 2.45 p.m. I saw the door was pulled in but was not locked. He was not in the house, nor in his garden behind the house. His cutlass and boots were still in the shed. None of his clothes or anything were missing”, said the wife.

Tracey, a retired Caroni 1975 Limited worker, does not have any medical ailments, she said.

Tracey was last seen wearing a pair of black slippers, black short pants and a grey jersey.

“I want him to come back home. I have been calling around for him and no one has seen him. He is comfortable by me and needs to come back home”, said the wife.

Lewis said she has reported him missing to the Princes Town police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Princes Town police at 655 2231, or the nearest police station.

