84-year-old woman busted in husband’s 1984 shooting death

(NEW YORK POST) — Texas cops finally busted an 84-year-old Texas woman for murdering her hubby over 30 years ago — thanks to a TV show that helped them crack the cold case, authorities said.

The Leon County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday they arrested Norma Allbritton in her husband’s 1984 shooting death, which was revisited in 2015 by the Oxygen program “Cold Justice.”

“This truly was a team effort,” Leon County Sheriff Kevin Ellis told the Herald-Press. “Without ‘Cold Justice,’ I don’t think we could’ve progressed as we have — but they also couldn’t have done it without the LCSO staff.”

Authorities said Allbritton’s husband, Johnnie, was shot five times as he entered the couple’s home in Buffalo, which is about 100 miles southeast of Dallas.

Norma was set to take a polygraph test two weeks after the murder — but claimed she had to cancel because she accidentally shot herself, according to the newspaper. No suspects were ever named in the case.

Deputies sent evidence four years ago to the show’s producers, who then interviewed more than 50 witnesses and persons of interest in the case, according to the newspaper. The program also provided cutting-edge technology and their own lab to aid the investigation.

“The investigation was done at no cost to our county,” LCSO investigator Tommy Page said. “’Cold Justice’ brought not only their expertise, but also paid for the trips to meet and interview about 50 people.”

The sheriff’s office declined to comment on the evidence that ultimately secured the 84-year-old’s arrest earlier this month.

She was arrested July 1 on suspicion of murder and brought to Leon County Jail, where she was released on bond.

