Don't Miss
St. Lucia News Online, the #1 online newspaper in Saint Lucia, connect with over 400,000 unique visitors

83-year-old makes his gay porn debut: ‘It was splendid!’

By New York Post
March 13, 2018
Share2
Pin
Share
+1
Shares 2

(NEW YORK POST) – You can’t teach an old dog new tricks, but can you teach an old dog to turn tricks?

You sure can — at least in the case of Norm Self. The 83-year-old just starred in his first gay porn film.

“It was splendid!” Self tells the Huffington Post. “How could it not be? [I was in] a blessed rural setting, surrounded by a cast and crew of loving, competent, supportive brothers intent on sharing the good news of the healing power of pleasure.”

In the video, Self, a “sacred intimate” — or, a teacher who helps all individuals explore the healing power of pleasure — appears alongside two younger porn actors, and is shown masturbating.

In a video posted to YouTube, he recounts his first time masturbating at age 12.

“I remember that when I masturbated . . . it was, like, the doors of heaven opened up,” he says. “And then all of a sudden, wham! The gates of hell opened up.”

He maintains his sex life at age 83 is the best it’s ever been and takes issue with the general perception that seniors don’t get freaky.

“I think it’s sad and destructive that our society has an image of elder human beings as ‘sexless,’ ” he tells HuffPo. “I have been a facilitator with at least three women and a great many more men in the recovery/restoration of their erotic/sexual response and their joyful delight at the discovery that ‘it ain’t over until I say it is!’ ”

(0)(0)
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.