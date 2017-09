UPDATED: 8-year-old struck by vehicle in La Clery

An 8-year-old girl was struck by a vehicle in La Clery, Castries Friday afternoon, Sept. 29.

The victim, Eyanna Stephen of Active Hill, La Clery, sustained a deep laceration to her right leg and was transported to Victoria Hospital via ambulance.

Eyanna currently has a neck brace pending x-ray.

The accident occurred after 4:30 p.m.