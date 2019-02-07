8 people homeless following Castries fire

Share This On:

(SNO) — At least eight people, including five children, are homeless as a result of a fire in Sunbilt, Castries on Wednesday evening, according to sources.

There were no reports of injuries.

A two-storey apartment building that had accommodated at least two families was totally destroyed, despite efforts of the firefighters.

When the fire broke out, the family living downstairs were reportedly at home, but managed to escape before the entire building was engulfed in flames.

A woman and her four children who lived upstairs, where the fire is suspected to have started, were luckily not at home at the time.

The two families lost everything in the inferno, except the clothes they were wearing.

The incident occurred around 6:30 p.m.

The authorities are investigating.