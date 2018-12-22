75,000 raised from 2018 Walk for the Cure

Share This On:

(PRESS RELEASE) – The Saint Lucia 2018 Walk For The Cure raised a total of EC$75,000, which goes to support the clients and the various outreach programmes of the Saint Lucia Cancer Society and Faces of Cancer in 2019.

During a short ceremony at the CIBC FirstCaribbean International Bank’s main branch on Tuesday, December 18, the two organisations received their cheques from the Walk For the Cure organising committee and senior bank officials. On hand were executive members of the organisations, who each presented a brief update on the client needs and activities which were made possible by injection of funds raised through the previous year’s Walk For the Cure.

This year’s contribution marks an increase of $7,500 for each organisation from last year’s effort. This is as a result of an increase in patronage from previous years, a trend which CIBC FirstCaribbean International Bank’s Country Manager Ladesa James-Williams described as “encouraging”, in view of the bank’s priority focus on cancer prevention and support, and its commitment to raising awareness to empower our citizens to reduce their risk.

“We owe the increased takings to the walkers and the sponsors alike, and we look forward to greater support from the public in 2019 with a view to reaching our target of $100,000,” she concluded.

The annual Walk For the Cure is organized by CIBC FirstCaribbean in every country where the bank does business, with proceeds channeled through cancer support organisations to aid in the provision of assistance, care and counselling to patients and their families, in education and awareness campaigns, and for purchasing and maintaining equipment used in the diagnosis and treatment of patients.

The 2017 Walk for the Cure took place on October 7 in Castries and Vieux Fort, with partnership support from Massy Stores, Flow, Visa, KFC, Tata Consultancy, Going Places Travel, Digicel, BDO, St Lucia International Financial Centre, Domino’s Pizza, Johnsons Hardware Ltd, Tenderoni, Automotive Art (St Lucia) Ltd, Brice & Co Ltd, Northwest Limited, LUCELEC, WLBL – Piton Malta and Sandals Resorts.

Over the past seven years the bank has raised over USD$1.3 million from the event with USD$526 000 being raised regionally this year, primarily from support of generous corporate donors and diverse fundraising activities and events hosted by staff members. Led by its parent company in Canada, CIBC, which has been affiliated with the cause for 21 years, donating millions to breast cancer research in Canada, and to the support of those afflicted and their families wherever the bank does business.