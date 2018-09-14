70 get jobs at Sandals

(PRESS RELEASE) – To be the best, you hire the best.

That has always been the Sandals mantra, and this week was no exception as over 70 Barbadians were hired and placed through orientation for the newest resort in the Luxury-Included ® chain.

Sandals Royal Barbados opened in December 2017 with 222 suites and come this October will open another 50 rooms as part of the South Seas Village; in this vein the company successfully recruited additional team members to satisfy the demands of their guests.

The resort’s General Manager Ferry Zievinger explained that the new hires will be assigned to all areas of the resort. “We are pleased once again with the quality and positive attitude of the Barbadian workforce who attended our recent job fair and particularly those who have now joined the team.

“These new persons will be placed in every area from administration to operations and aim to fill the needs of our guests. We are talking bartenders, cooks, front office, watersports; you name it, we have added in these departments,” Zievinger said.

During orientation the new Sandals employees learned about the history of the company, its operational procedures and heard from various departmental heads as to what makes Sandals unique and so globally successful.

Anica Maynard, one of these new employees, called the three-day exercise enlightening, “It was warm and welcoming especially our two trainers. They had me feeling inspired regarding the hotel’s way of developing the team members and the session also emphasized the way the team members should respect each other.”

Sandals Barbados will now have the largest room count (552) of any single hotel in Barbados.