7-year-old girl and father shot in Jamaica

Share This On:

Pin +1 0 Shares

(JAMAICA GLEANER) — A man was killed and his seven-year-old daughter seriously injured after they were attacked by gunmen in Lloyds district, St Thomas this morning.

The St Thomas police have identified the dead man as 35-year-old Jermaine Kelly, a taxi operator of Lloyds district.

The Yallahs police report that about 3:40 a.m., Kelly was alerted by a fire at his doorway. While extinguishing the blaze, he was reportedly greeted with gunfire by armed men.

The police were summoned and upon their arrival, Kelly and his daughter were seen with gunshot wounds.

They were taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead and the young girl admitted in serious condition.

The police are asking anyone with information that can assist in their investigations to contact the Yallahs Police Station at 876-982-5075, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

( 0 ) ( 0 )