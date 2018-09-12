61-pound tumor removed from woman’s uterus

Pin +1 Share 0 Shares

(AU NEWS) – A 53-year-old woman had a 61-pound tumor successfully removed from her uterus, according to a new medical case report published in the British Medical Journal.

Doctors in Singapore removed the abnormally large mass, known as a giant uterine fibroid, a tumor that can grow in the uterus gradually over the years if left untreated.

A tumor weighed 61 pounds and was 25 inches long. The woman lost seven quarts of blood during the procedure.

In many cases, fibroids don’t cause symptoms, but they can cause excessive bleeding during menstruation, pain during intercourse, frequent urination or a feeling of fullness in the lower abdomen.

The woman had reportedly experienced shortness of breath, both when she moved and when she lay down, said case report lead author Dr. Poh Ting Lim, an OB-GYN resident at KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital in Singapore.

The patient had been struggling to breathe for six months because air could not travel to her lungs properly.

The woman had her uterus removed and plastic surgeons then reconstructed her abdominal wall, some of which had been damaged during the removal.

Fibroids are actually common in women of reproductive age. About 70 percent of women will develop one by the time they reach age 50, Lim said.

But giant growths are very rare because women usually have them removed before they get too big.

The biggest fibroid every weighed 140 pounds and was removed from a dead patient in 1888, according to the case report.

The largest fibroid to be removed in a living patient was 100 pounds and the patient survived the procedure, the report said.