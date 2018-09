6:00 p.m. St. Lucia weather report

6:00 PM WEATHER REPORT

DATE: 13TH SEPTEMBER, 2018

FORECASTER: ANDRE JOYEUX

PRESENT WEATHER AT HEWANORRA AIRPORT IS PARTLY CLOUDY WITH SHOWERS NEARBY.

PRESENT WEATHER AT GFL CHARLES AIRPORT IS PARTLY CLOUDY WITH SHOWERS NEARBY.

PRESENT TEMPERATURE AT HEWANORRA AIRPORT IS 28 C OR 82 F.

TODAY’S MAXIMUM TEMPERATURE AT HEWANORRA AIRPORT WAS 31 C OR 88 F.

WIND AT HEWANORRA AIRPORT IS BLOWING FROM THE SOUTH SOUTHEAST AT 16 MPH OR 26 KM/H.

RAINFALL IN THE 24 HOUR PERIOD THAT ENDED AT 2:00 PM TODAY:

AT HEWANORRA AIRPORT: TRACE AT GFL CHARLES: 1.8 MM

TOTAL RAINFALL FOR THE MONTH OF SEPTEMBER:

AT HEWANORRA AIRPORT: 5.0 MM AT GFL CHARLES: 17.5 MM.

SUNRISE TOMORROW: 5:52 AM

SUNSET TOMORROW: 6:05 PM.

FORECAST FOR SAINT LUCIA VALID FOR THE NEXT 24 HOURS

WINDS WILL BE BLOWING FROM THE SOUTHEAST AT ABOUT 20 MPH OR 31 KM/H WITH OCCASIONAL GUSTS.

WEATHER: PARTLY CLOUDY TO CLOUDY SKIES WITH SCATTERED SHOWERS AND ISOLATED THUNDERSTORMS.

RESIDENTS IN AREAS PRONE TO FLOODING AND/OR LANDSLIDES ARE ADVISED TO BE REMAIN VIGILANT AND EXERCISE CAUTION.

MARINE FORECAST FOR SEAS IN A 25 MILE OR 40 KM RADIUS FROM SAINT LUCIA

TIDES FOR CASTRIES HARBOUR: HIGH AT PRESENT… LOW AT 12:42 AM.

TIDES FOR VIEUX FORT BAY: HIGH AT 7:15 PM… LOW AT 2:09 AM.

SEAS: MODERATE TO LOCALLY ROUGH WITH WAVES AND NORTHWESTERLY SWELLS 5 TO 7 FEET OR 1.5 TO 2.1 METRES.

SMALL CRAFT OPERATORS AND SEA BATHERS ARE STRONGLY ADVISED TO EXERCISE CAUTION DUE TO EXPECTED BRISK WINDS AND ROUGH SEAS, AS A RESULT OF THE PASSAGE OF TROPICAL STORM ISAAC.

FORECAST FOR THE LESSER ANTILLES

CLOUDY TO OVERCAST SKIES WITH SCATTERED SHOWERS, STRONG WINDS AND THUNDERSTORMS OVER THE NORTHERN WINDWARD AND LEEWARD ISLANDS. ELSEWHERE, PARTLY CLOUDY TO CLOUDY SKIES, BRISK WINDS, SOME SCATTERED SHOWERS AND ISOLATED THUNDERSTORMS.

TROPICAL WEATHER OUTLOOK

RAIN BANDS ASSOCIATED WITH TROPICAL STORM ISAAC CONTINUES TO MOVE ACROSS THE LESSER ANTILLES AND COULD CAUSE FLOOD CONDITIONS OVER THE ISLANDS.

…ISAAC NOW MOVING ACROSS THE EASTERN CARIBBEAN SEA…

AT 5:00 PM TODAY, THE CENTER OF TROPICAL STORM ISAAC WAS LOCATED NEAR LATITUDE

14.9 DEGREES NORTH, LONGITUDE 63.2 DEGREES WEST, WHICH IS ABOUT 160 MILES OR 257

KILOMETERS NORTHWEST OF SAINT LUCIA. ISAAC IS MOVING TOWARD THE WEST NEAR 16 MPH OR 26 KM/H AND THIS GENERAL MOTION IS EXPECTED TO CONTINUE FOR THE NEXT FEW DAYS. ON THIS FORECAST TRACK, ISAAC WILL MOVE FARTHER AWAY FROM THE LESSER ANTILLES AND THEN CROSS THE CENTRAL CARIBBEAN SEA THROUGH THE WEEKEND.