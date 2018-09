6:00 a.m. Saint Lucia weather report

6:00 AM WEATHER REPORT

DATE: 27TH SEPTEMBER, 2018

FORECASTER: WEBSTER GAJADHAR

PRESENT WEATHER AT HEWANORRA AIRPORT IS CLOUDY WITH SHOWERS NEARBY.

PRESENT WEATHER AT GFL CHARLES AIRPORT IS PARTLY CLOUDY AND HAZY.

PRESENT TEMPERATURE AT HEWANORRA AIRPORT IS 28 C OR 82 F.

LAST NIGHT’S MINIMUM TEMPERATURE AT HEWANORRA AIRPORT WAS 26 C OR 79 F.

WIND AT HEWANORRA AIRPORT IS BLOWING FROM THE EAST-NORTHEAST AT 23 MPH OR 37 KM/H.

RAINFALL IN THE 24 HOUR PERIOD THAT ENDED AT 2:00 AM TODAY:

AT HEWANORRA AIRPORT: 0.7 MM.

TOTAL RAINFALL FOR THE MONTH OF SEPTEMBER:

AT HEWANORRA AIRPORT: 42..8 MM.

SUNSET TODAY: 5:56 PM.

SUNRISE TOMORROW: 5:53 AM.

FORECAST FOR SAINT LUCIA VALID FOR THE NEXT 24 HOURS

WINDS WILL BE BLOWING FROM BETWEEN THE NORTHEAST AND SOUTHWEST AT ABOUT 25 MPH OR 41 KM/H, WITH HIGHER GUSTS UP TO TROPICAL STORM FORCE FROM THIS AFTERNOON.

WEATHER: GENERALLY CLOUDY WITH SCATTERED SHOWERS AND ISOLATED THUNDERSTORMS AT FIRST, BECOMING OVERCAST WITH FREQUENT MODERATE TO HEAVY SHOWERS AND SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS FROM LATER THIS AFTERNOON.

PERSONS IN AREAS PRONE TO FLOODING AND LANDSLIDES ARE STRONGLY ADVISED TO TAKE ALL THE NECESSARY PRECAUTIONS AGAINST THESE HAZARDS.

MARINE FORECAST FOR SEAS IN A 25 MILE OR 40 KM RADIUS FROM SAINT LUCIA

TIDES FOR CASTRIES HARBOUR: HIGH AT PRESENT…LOW AT 10:33 AM…HIGH AT 4:55 PM.

TIDES FOR VIEUX FORT BAY: HIGH AT 6:11 AM…LOW AT 12:00 PM…HIGH AT 6:02 PM.

SEAS: LOCALLY ROUGH TO ROUGH WITH WAVES AND SWELLS 9 TO 12 FEET OR 2.7 TO 3.7 METRES.

SMALL CRAFT OPERATORS ARE STRONGLY ADVISED TO REMAIN IN PORT TODAY. RESIDENTS ARE ALSO ADVISED TO STAY AWAY FROM COASTAL AREAS.

FORECAST FOR THE LESSER ANTILLES

CLOUDY TO OVERCAST WITH SCATTERED MODERATE TO HEAVY SHOWERS, GUSTY WINDS AND THUNDERSTORMS MAINLY OVER THE SOUTHERN LEEWARD AND NORTHERN WINDWARD ISLANDS.

TROPICAL WEATHER OUTLOOK

AT 5:00 AM TODAY, THE CENTER OF TROPICAL STORM KIRK WAS LOCATED NEAR LATITUDE 13.5 NORTH, LONGITUDE 58.3 WEST OR 184 MILES OR 297 KILOMETERS EAST OF SAINT LUCIA. KIRK IS MOVING TOWARD THE WEST-NORTHWEST NEAR 16 MPH OR 26 KM/H. ON THIS FORECAST TRACK, THE CENTRE WILL MOVE OVER THE LESSER ANTILLES WITHIN THE TROPICAL STORM WARNING AREA THIS EVENING. MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS ARE NEAR 50 MPH OR 85 KM/H, WITH HIGHER GUSTS. TROPICAL STORM FORCE WINDS EXTEND OUTWARD UP TO 140 MILES (220 KM) FROM THE CENTER.

RESIDENTS AND INTERESTS IN AND AROUND SAINT LUCIA AND THE REST OF THE LESSER ANTILLES ARE STRONGLY ADVISED TO CONTINUE MONITORING THE PROGRESS OF KIRK.

TWO TROPICAL WAVES LOCATED OVER THE EASTERN TROPICAL ATLANTIC AND CENTRAL ATLANTIC ARE BOTH MOVING WESTWARD AT ABOUT 17 MPH OR 28 KM/H.