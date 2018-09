6:00 a.m. Saint Lucia weather report

6:00 AM WEATHER REPORT

DATE: 17TH SEPTEMBER, 2018

FORECASTER: THOMAS AUGUSTE

PRESENT WEATHER AT HEWANORRA AIRPORT IS FAIR.

PRESENT WEATHER AT GFL CHARLES IS PARTLY CLOUDY.

PRESENT TEMPERATURE AT HEWANORRA AIRPORT IS 28 C OR 82 F.

LAST NIGHT’S MINIMUM TEMPERATURE AT HEWANORRA AIRPORT WAS 28 C OR 82 F.

WIND AT HEWANORRA AIRPORT IS BLOWING FROM THE EAST NORTHEAST AT 18 MPH OR 29 KM/H.

RAINFALL IN THE 24 HOUR PERIOD THAT ENDED AT 2:00 AM TODAY:

AT HEWANORRA AIRPORT: TRACE.

TOTAL RAINFALL FOR THE MONTH OF SEPTEMBER:

AT HEWANORRA AIRPORT: 22.8 MM.

SUNSET TODAY: 6:03 PM.

SUNRISE TOMORROW: 5:52 AM.

FORECAST FOR SAINT LUCIA VALID FOR THE NEXT 24 HOURS

WINDS WILL BE BLOWING FROM THE EAST AT ABOUT 18 MPH OR 29 KM/H.

WEATHER: FAIR SKIES, OCCASIONALLY BECOMING CLOUDY WITH A FEW SCATTERED SHOWERS.

MARINE FORECAST FOR SEAS IN A 25 MILE OR 40 KM RADIUS FROM SAINT LUCIA

TIDES FOR CASTRIES HARBOUR: HIGH AT 8:32 PM… LOW AT 04:06 AM.

TIDES FOR VIEUX FORT BAY: HIGH AT 9:39 PM… LOW AT 05:33 AM.

SEAS: MODERATE WITH WAVES 4 TO 6 FEET OR 1.2 TO 1.8 METRES.

FORECAST FOR THE LESSER ANTILLES

FAIR SKIES, BECOMING CLOUDY AT TIMES WITH A FEW SCATTERED SHOWERS AND A CHANCE OF ISOLATED THUNDERSTORMS MAINLY OVER THE SOUTHERN WINDWARD ISLANDS.

TROPICAL WEATHER OUTLOOK

MOISTURE AND INSTABILITY IN THE LOWER ATMOSPHERE OVER THE EASTERN CARIBBEAN REGION WILL RESULT IN A FEW SCATTERED SHOWERS OVER THE ISLANDS DURING THE NEXT 24 HOURS.

A TROPICAL WAVE LOCATED OVER THE CENTRAL TROPICAL ATLANTIC IS MOVING WESTWARD AT ABOUT 20 MPH OR 31 KM/H. THIS WAVE IS EXPECTED TO CAUSE AN INCREASE IN CLOUDINESS AND SHOWERS OVER THE EASTERN CARIBBEAN ISLANDS FROM LATE TUESDAY INTO WEDNESDAY.