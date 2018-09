6:00 a.m. Saint Lucia weather report

Pin +1 Share 0 Shares

6:00 AM WEATHER REPORT

DATE: 11 SEPTEMBER, 2018

FORECASTER: ANDRE JOYEUX

PRESENT WEATHER AT HEWANORRA AIRPORT IS FAIR.

PRESENT WEATHER AT GFL CHARLES AIRPORT IS FAIR.

PRESENT TEMPERATURE AT HEWANORRA AIRPORT IS 26 C OR 79 F.

LAST NIGHT’S MINIMUM TEMPERATURE AT HEWANORRA AIRPORT WAS 25 C OR 77 F.

WIND AT HEWANORRA AIRPORT IS BLOWING FROM THE NORTHEAST AT 06 MPH OR 09 KM/H.

RAINFALL IN THE 24 HOUR PERIOD THAT ENDED AT 2:00 AM TODAY:

AT HEWANORRA AIRPORT: NIL.

TOTAL RAINFALL FOR THE MONTH OF SEPTEMBER:

AT HEWANORRA AIRPORT: 3.6 MM.

SUNSET TODAY: 6:08 PM.

SUNRISE TOMORROW: 5:52 AM.

FORECAST FOR SAINT LUCIA VALID FOR THE NEXT 24 HOURS

WINDS WILL BE BLOWING FROM THE NORTHEAST NEAR 14 MPH OR 22 KM/H, BECOMING LIGHTER AT TIMES.

WEATHER: FAIR SKIES, BECOMING CLOUDY AT TIMES WITH SOME SCATTERED SHOWERS.

MARINE FORECAST FOR SEAS IN A 25 MILE OR 40 KM RADIUS FROM SAINT LUCIA

TIDES FOR CASTRIES HARBOUR: LOW AT 10:32 AM… HIGH AT 4:55 PM.

TIDES FOR VIEUX FORT BAY: LOW AT 11:59 AM… HIGH AT 6:02 PM.

SEAS: SLIGHT WITH WAVES 2 TO 4 FEET OR 0.6 TO 1.2 METRES.

FORECAST FOR THE LESSER ANTILLES

FAIR SKIES, BECOMING CLOUDY AT TIMES WITH SOME SCATTERED SHOWERS.

TROPICAL WEATHER OUTLOOK

AT 5:00 AM TODAY, THE CENTER OF TROPICAL STORM ISAAC WAS LOCATED NEAR LATITUDE 14.6 DEGREES NORTH, LONGITUDE 48.1 DEGREES WEST WHICH IS ABOUT 860 MILES OR 1390 KILOMETERS EAST OF SAINT LUCIA. ISAAC IS MOVING TOWARD THE WEST NEAR 14 MPH OR 22 KM/H AND THIS GENERAL MOTION SPEED IS EXPECTED TO CONTINUE THROUGH THE END OF THE WEEK. ON THIS FORECAST TRACK, THE CENTER OF ISAAC IS EXPECTED TO MOVE ACROSS THE LESSER ANTILLES, NEAR DOMINICA ON THURSDAY AND CONTINUE INTO THE EASTERN CARIBBEAN SEA.

MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS ARE NEAR 70 MPH OR 110 KM/H WITH HIGHER GUSTS. LITTLE CHANGE IN STRENGTH IS EXPECTED OVER THE NEXT DAY OR TWO, BUT ISAAC IS FORECAST TO BE AT OR NEAR HURRICANE STRENGTH WHEN IT REACHES THE LESSER ANTILLES. RESIDENTS AND INTERESTS IN SAINT LUCIA AND THE REST OF THE EASTERN CARIBBEAN ISLANDS ARE ADVISED TO CLOSELY MONITOR THE PROGRESS OF THIS SYSTEM.

AT 5:00 AM TODAY, THE CENTER OF MAJOR HURRICANE FLORENCE WAS LOCATED NEAR LATITUDE 26.4 DEGREES NORTH, LONGITUDE 64.1 DEGREES WEST OVER THE NORTHWESTERN TROPICAL ATLANTIC. THIS SYSTEM IS EXPECTED TO MOVE NORTHWESTWARD TOWARD THE EASTERN COAST OF THE UNITED STATES DURING THE NEXT FEW DAYS. FLORENCE POSES NO THREAT TO SAINT LUCIA AND THE REST OF THE LESSER ANTILLES.

AT 5:00 AM TODAY, THE CENTER OF HURRICANE HELENE WAS LOCATED NEAR LATITUDE 16.0 DEGREES NORTH, LONGITUDE 33.6 DEGREES WEST OVER THE EASTERN TROPICAL ATLANTIC. THIS SYSTEM IS EXPECTED TO REMAIN OVER THE OPEN ATLANTIC WATERS DURING ITS LIFE CYCLE AND POSE NO THREAT TO SAINT LUCIA AND THE REST OF THE LESSER

ANTILLES.