6:00 a.m. Saint Lucia weather report

6:00 AM WEATHER REPORT

DATE: 04TH SEPTEMBER, 2018

FORECASTER: VIGIL SALTIBUS

PRESENT WEATHER AT HEWANORRA AIRPORT IS PARTLY CLOUDY.

PRESENT WEATHER AT GFL CHARLES AIRPORT IS PARTLY CLOUDY.

PRESENT TEMPERATURE AT HEWANORRA AIRPORT IS 28 C OR 82 F.

LAST NIGHT’S MINIMUM TEMPERATURE AT HEWANORRA AIRPORT WAS 28 C OR 82 F.

WIND AT HEWANORRA AIRPORT IS BLOWING FROM THE EAST AT 15 MPH OR 24 KM/H.

RAINFALL IN THE 24 HOUR PERIOD THAT ENDED AT 2:00 AM TODAY:

AT HEWANORRA AIRPORT: TRACE.

TOTAL RAINFALL FOR THE MONTH OF SEPTEMBER:

AT HEWANORRA AIRPORT: TRACE.

SUNSET TODAY: 6:13 PM

SUNRISE TOMORROW: 5:52 AM.

FORECAST FOR SAINT LUCIA VALID FOR THE NEXT 24 HOURS

WINDS WILL BE BLOWING FROM THE EAST NEAR 17 MPH OR 28 KM/H.

WEATHER: FAIR SKIES OCCASIONALLY BECOMING CLOUDY WITH A FEW SHOWERS.

MARINE FORECAST FOR SEAS IN A 25 MILE OR 40 KM RADIUS FROM SAINT LUCIA

TIDES FOR CASTRIES HARBOUR: HIGH AT 11:53 AM…LOW AT 3:58 PM.

TIDES FOR VIEUX FORT BAY: LOW AT 6:25 AM…HIGH AT 1:00 PM…LOW AT 5:25 PM.

SEAS: SLIGHT TO MODERATE WITH WAVES 3 TO 5 FEET OR 0.9 TO 1.5 METRES.

FORECAST FOR THE LESSER ANTILLES

FAIR SKIES OCCASIONALLY BECOMING CLOUDY WITH WIDELY SCATTERED SHOWERS.

TROPICAL WEATHER OUTLOOK

A MORE STABLE AND MARGINALLY DRIER LOWER ATMOSPHERE WILL PRODUCE OCCASIONAL SHOWERS ACROSS THE EASTERN CARIBBEAN DURING THE FORECAST PERIOD.

AT 5:00 AM TODAY, THE CENTER OF TROPICAL STORM GORDON WAS LOCATED WEST OF THE FLORIDA AND IN THE CENTRAL ATLANTIC TROPICAL STORM FLORENCE IS STILL SLOWLY MOVING WEST NORTH WESTWARD. THESE SYSTEMS POSE NO THREAT TO THE CARIBBEAN REGION.

A TROPICAL WAVE LOCATED NEAR THE WEST COAST OF AFRICA IS PRODUCING A LARGE AREA OF DISORGANIZED SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS. SOME SLOW DEVELOPMENT OF THIS SYSTEM IS POSSIBLE DURING THE NEXT SEVERAL DAYS WHILE IT MOVES WESTWARD TO WEST NORTHWESTWARD ACROSS THE EASTERN TROPICAL ATLANTIC.