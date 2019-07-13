6 Trinidad nationals get Fulbright scholarships
By TRINIDAD EXPRESS
July 13, 2019
Off to study abroad: US Ambassador Joseph Mondello, centre, stands with Fulbright 2019 scholarship winners, from left, Amaara White, Dike Samai, Ibrahim Abdullah, Kerri-Ann Chandler, David Springer and Shivani Ramoutar on Thursday. —Photo: US Embassy
(TRINIDAD EXPRESS) — Six Trinidad and Tobago nationals have been awarded scholarships from the United States Fulbright Scholarship programme. The recipients are Amaara White, David Springer, Dike Samai, Ibrahim Abdullah, Kerri-Ann Chandler and Shivani Ramoutar.
The awardees will leave next month to embark upon their graduate studies at various universities in the US, a news release from the US Embassy stated yesterday. US Ambassador to T&T Joseph Mondello congratulated the winners during a pre-departure orientation session at the US Embassy, Port of Spain, on Thursday.
