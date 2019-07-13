6 Trinidad nationals get Fulbright scholarships

Share This On:

(TRINIDAD EXPRESS) — Six Trinidad and Tobago ­nationals have been awarded scholarships from the United States Fulbright Scholarship programme. The recipients are Amaara White, David Springer, Dike Samai, Ibrahim Abdullah, Kerri-Ann Chandler and Shivani Ramoutar.

The awardees will leave next month to embark upon their graduate studies at various universities in the US, a news release from the US Embassy stated yesterday. US Ambassador to T&T Joseph Mondello congratulated the winners during a pre-departure orientation session at the US Embassy, Port of Spain, on Thursday.

