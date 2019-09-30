6 p.m. September 30, 2019 Saint Lucia weather update

Share This On:

6:00 pm Weather Report

Date: 30th September 2019

Forecaster: Webster Gajadhar

Present weather at Hewanorra Airport is partly cloudy.

Present weather at GFL Charles Airport is fair.

Present temperature at Hewanorra Airport is 29 °C or 84 °F.

Today’s maximum temperature at Hewanorra Airport was 32 °C or 90 °F.

Wind at Hewanorra Airport is blowing from the east-southeast at 14 mph or 22 km/h.

Rainfall in the 24-hour period that ended at 2:00 pm today:

At Hewanorra Airport: nil. At GFL Charles Airport: nil.

Total rainfall for the month of September so far:

At Hewanorra Airport: 108.1 mm.

At GFL Charles Airport: 172.5 mm.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:53 am. Sunset tomorrow: 5:53 pm.

FORECAST FOR SAINT LUCIA VALID FOR THE NEXT 24 HOURS

Winds will be blowing from between the east and east-southeast near 14 mph or 22 km/h, becoming lighter and variable at times.

Weather: Fair to partly cloudy skies, with a few showers.

MARINE FORECAST FOR SEAS IN A 25 MILE OR 40 KM RADIUS FROM SAINT LUCIA

Tides for Castries Harbour: High at present…Low at 11:02 pm…High at 5:39 am.

Tides for Vieux Fort Bay: High at present…Low at 12:29 am…High at 6:46 am.

Seas: Moderate with waves and northeasterly swells 4 to 6 feet or 1.2 to 1.8 metres.

FORECAST FOR THE LESSER ANTILLES

Fair to partly cloudy skies with a few showers.

TROPICAL WEATHER OUTLOOK

Weak unstable conditions in the atmosphere over the Eastern Caribbean will cause a few showers over the Lesser Antilles during the next 24 hours.

A tropical wave located over the central tropical Atlantic is moving westward near 15 mph or 24 km/h. This wave is expected to affect the region on Thursday.

Another tropical wave located over the far eastern tropical Atlantic is also moving westward near 15 mph or 24 km/h.

