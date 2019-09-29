6 p.m. September 29, 2019 Saint Lucia weather update

Share This On:

6:00 pm Weather Report

Date: 29th September 2019

Forecasters: Emmanuel Descartes

Present weather at Hewanorra Airport is partly cloudy and hazy.

Present weather at GFL Charles Airport is fair.

Present temperature at Hewanorra Airport is 29 °C or 84 °F.

Today’s maximum temperature at Hewanorra Airport was 32 °C or 90 °F.

Wind at Hewanorra Airport is blowing from the east at 13 mph or 20 km/h.

Rainfall in the 24-hour period that ended at 2:00 pm today:

At Hewanorra Airport: nil..

At GFL Charles Airport: nil.

Total rainfall for the month of September so far:

At Hewanorra Airport: 108.1 mm. At GFL Charles Airport: 172.5 mm.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:53 am. Sunset tomorrow: 5:54 pm.

FORECAST FOR SAINT LUCIA VALID FOR THE NEXT 24 HOURS

Winds will be blowing from between the east and southeast near 14 mph or 22 km/h, becoming lighter at times.

Weather: Generally fair skies.

MARINE FORECAST FOR SEAS IN A 25 MILE OR 40 KM RADIUS FROM SAINT LUCIA

Tides for Castries Harbour: Low at 10:09 pm… High at 4:59 am.

Tides for Vieux Fort Bay: Low at 11:36 pm… High at 5:56 am.

Seas: Locally rough with waves and northeasterly to easterly swells 6 to 8 feet or 1.8 to 2.4 metres.

SMALL CRAFT OPERATORS AND SEA BATHERS ARE ADVISED TO EXERCISE CAUTION DUE TO ROUGH SEAS.

FORECAST FOR THE LESSER ANTILLES

Fair to partly cloudy skies, with a few showers.

TROPICAL WEATHER OUTLOOK

A relatively dry and stable atmosphere will produce mostly fair weather conditions across the Eastern Caribbean during the forecast period.

A tropical wave located over the central tropical Atlantic is moving westward near 15 mph or 24 km/h.

At 5:00 pm today, the centre of Hurricane Lorenzo was located near latitude 26.9 North, longitude 44.2 West. Lorenzo is moving toward the north-northeast near 10 mph or 17 km/h.

Hurricane Lorenzo is expected to remain over the Central Atlantic Ocean, well east of the Lesser Antilles during the next five days.

