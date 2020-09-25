6 p.m. September 25, 2020 Saint Lucia weather update

6:00 pm Weather Report

Date: 25th September 2020

Forecaster: Webster Gajadhar

Present weather at Hewanorra Airport is partly cloudy with showers nearby.

Present weather at GFL Charles Airport is partly cloudy.

Present temperature at Hewanorra Airport is 30°C or 86°F.

Today’s maximum temperature at Hewanorra Airport was 33°C or 91°F..

Wind at Hewanorra Airport is blowing from the east at 12 mph or 19 km/h.

Rainfall in the 24-hour period that ended at 2:00 pm today:

At Hewanorra Airport: trace.

At GFL Charles Airport: trace.

Total rainfall for the month of September so far:

At Hewanorra Airport: 45.3 mm. At GFL Charles Airport: 32.5 mm.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:53 am. Sunset tomorrow: 5:56 pm.

FORECAST FOR SAINT LUCIA VALID FOR THE NEXT 24 HOURS

Winds will be blowing from between the east-northeast and east-southeast near 12 mph or 19 km/h, becoming lighter at times.

Weather: Fair skies, occasionally becoming cloudy, with a few scattered showers and a chance of isolated thunderstorms.

MARINE FORECAST FOR SEAS IN A 25 MILE OR 40 KM RADIUS FROM SAINT LUCIA

Tides for Castries Harbour: High at 11:05 pm…Low at 6:15 am.

Tides for Vieux Fort Bay: High at 12:12 am…Low at 7:42 am.

Seas: Slight to moderate with waves 3 to 5 feet or 0.9 to 1.5 metres.

FORECAST FOR THE LESSER ANTILLES

Fair to partly cloudy with a few showers over the Leeward and northern Windward Islands. Further south, partly cloudy occasionally becoming cloudy with some scattered showers and possibly isolated thunderstorms.

TROPICAL WEATHER OUTLOOK

Moist and unstable conditions over the Eastern Caribbean will cause some scattered showers and possibly isolated thunderstorms mainly over the southern portion of the region during the next 24 hours.

A tropical wave located over the western tropical Atlantic is moving westward near 15 mph or 24 km/h. This wave is expected to affect the region from Sunday.

Another tropical wave located over the central tropical Atlantic is also moving westward near 15 mph or 24 km/h.

Tropical cyclone formation is not expected over the tropical Atlantic during the next five days.

