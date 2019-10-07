6 p.m. October 7, 2019 Saint Lucia weather report

Share This On:

Pin 13 Shares

6:00 pm Weather Report

Date: 07th October, 2019

Forecasters: Vigil Saltibus & Lemuel O’Shaughnessy

Present weather at Hewanorra Airport is cloudy and hazy.

Present weather at GFL Charles Airport is cloudy and hazy.

Present temperature at Hewanorra Airport is 29 °C or 84 °F.

Today’s maximum temperature at Hewanorra Airport was 32 ° C or 90 °F.

Wind at Hewanorra Airport is blowing from the east at 23 mph or 37 km/h.

Rainfall in the 24-hour period that ended at 2:00 pm today:

At Hewanorra Airport: 3.4 mm. At GFL Charles Airport: 6.5 mm.

Total rainfall for the month of October so far:

At Hewanorra Airport: 4.9 mm.

At GFL Charles Airport: 17.8 mm.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:53 am. Sunset tomorrow: 5:48 pm.

FORECAST FOR SAINT LUCIA VALID FOR THE NEXT 24 HOURS

Winds will be blowing from between the east-northeast and east-southeast near 23 mph or 37 km/h, with a few gusts.

Weather: Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with some scattered showers and a chance of isolated thunderstorms.

MARINE FORECAST FOR SEAS IN A 25 MILE OR 40 KM RADIUS FROM SAINT LUCIA

Tides for Castries Harbour: High at 11:37 pm… Low at 6:29 am.

Tides for Vieux Fort Bay: Low at 6:23 pm… High at 12:44 am… Low at 7:56 am.

Seas: Locally rough with waves and northerly to northeasterly swells 6 to 8 feet or 1.8 to 2..4 metres.

Small craft operators and sea bathers are advised to exercise caution due to brisk winds and rough seas.

FORECAST FOR THE LESSER ANTILLES

Partly cloudy to cloudy at times with scattered light to moderate showers and a chance of isolated thunderstorms.

TROPICAL WEATHER OUTLOOK

Moisture and instability in the wake of a tropical wave will continue to cause scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms over the Lesser Antilles tonight. An improvement in conditions is expected from tomorrow morning.

Another tropical wave located over the eastern tropical Atlantic is moving westward near 12 mph or 19 km/h.

( 0 ) ( 0 )