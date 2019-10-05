Don't Miss
6 p.m. October 5, 2019 Saint Lucia weather update

By Saint Lucia Met. Services
October 5, 2019

6:00 pm Weather Report
Date: 05th October 2019
Forecaster: Emmanuel Descartes/Hyacinthia Camille

Present weather at Hewanorra Airport is fair.
Present weather at GFL Charles Airport is fair.
Present temperature at Hewanorra Airport is 29 °C or 84 °F.
Today’s maximum temperature at Hewanorra Airport was 33° C or 91 °F.
Wind at Hewanorra Airport is blowing from the east at 16 mph or 26 km/h.

Rainfall in the 24-hour period that ended at 2:00 pm today:
At Hewanorra Airport: 0.7 mm. At GFL Charles Airport: 1.0 mm.
Total rainfall for the month of October so far:
At Hewanorra Airport: 1.5 mm.
At GFL Charles Airport: 6.9 mm.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:53 am. Sunset tomorrow: 5:50 pm.

FORECAST FOR SAINT LUCIA VALID FOR THE NEXT 24 HOURS
Winds will be blowing from the east at about 17 mph or 28 km /h.
Weather: Fair skies, becoming cloudy at times with a few scattered showers.

MARINE FORECAST FOR SEAS IN A 25 MILE OR 40 KM RADIUS FROM SAINT LUCIA
Tides for Castries Harbour: High at 8:51 pm…Low at 4:28 am.
Tides for Vieux Fort Bay: High at 9:58 pm…Low at 5:55 am.
Seas: Slight to moderate with waves 3 to 6 feet or 0.9 to 1.8 metres.

FORECAST FOR THE LESSER ANTILLES
Fair skies, becoming cloudy at times with widely scattered showers.

TROPICAL WEATHER OUTLOOK
Weak unstable conditions in the lower atmosphere over the region will cause a few showers across the islands during the next 24 hours.

A tropical wave located over the central tropical Atlantic is moving westward near 12 mph or 19 km/h. This wave is expected to affect the region on Monday.

Another tropical wave located over the eastern tropical Atlantic is also moving westward near 12 mph or 19 km/h.

Tropical cyclone formation is not expected over the tropical Atlantic during the next 48 hours.

