6 p.m. October 4, 2019 Saint Lucia weather update

6:00 pm Weather Report

Date: 04th October, 2019

Forecaster: E. Francis

Present weather at Hewanorra Airport is fair.

Present weather at GFL Charles Airport is fair.

Present temperature at Hewanorra Airport is 29 °C or 84 °F.

Today’s maximum temperature at Hewanorra Airport was 32 °C or 90 °F.

Wind at Hewanorra Airport is blowing from the east southeast at 15 mph or 24 km/h.

Rainfall in the 24-hour period that ended at 2:00 pm today:

At Hewanorra Airport: 0.8 mm. At GFL Charles Airport: 0.5 mm.

Total rainfall for the month of October so far:

At Hewanorra Airport: 0.8 mm.

At GFL Charles Airport: 5.9 mm.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:53 am. Sunset tomorrow: 5:50 pm.

FORECAST FOR SAINT LUCIA VALID FOR THE NEXT 24 HOURS

Winds will be blowing from between the east southeast and east at about 15 mph or 24 km/h.

Weather: Fair skies, becoming cloudy at times with a few scattered showers and possibly isolated thunderstorms.

MARINE FORECAST FOR SEAS IN A 25 MILE OR 40 KM RADIUS FROM SAINT LUCIA

Tides for Castries Harbour: High at 7:42 pm… Low at 3:12 am.

Tides for Vieux Fort Bay: High at 8:49 pm…. Low at 4:39 am.

Seas: Moderate with waves 4 to 6 feet or 1.2 to 1.8 metres.

FORECAST FOR THE LESSER ANTILLES

Fair skies, becoming cloudy at times with some scattered showers and possibly isolated thunderstorms.

TROPICAL WEATHER OUTLOOK

A tropical wave will continue to cause some cloudy periods, showers and possibly isolated thunderstorms over the lesser Antilles, during the next 24 hours.

Another tropical wave located over the Central Tropical Atlantic is moving westward near 12 mph or 19 km/h.

A third tropical wave located over the far Eastern Tropical Atlantic is moving westward near 12 mph or 19 km/h.

