6 p.m. October 21, 2019 Saint Lucia weather update

Share This On:

Pin 0 Shares

6:00 Pm Weather Report

Date: 21st October 2019

Forecaster: Glenn Antoine

Present weather at Hewanorra Airport is Partly cloudy.

Present weather at GFL Charles Airport is Partly cloudy.

Present temperature at Hewanorra Airport is 28 °C or 84 °F.

Today’s maximum temperature at Hewanorra Airport was 30 °C or 86 °F.

Wind at Hewanorra Airport is blowing from the east at 17 mph or 28 km/h.

Rainfall in the 24-hour period that ended at 2:00 pm today:

At Hewanorra Airport: 3.4 mm.

At GFL Charles Airport: 1.5 mm.

Total rainfall for the month of October so far:

At Hewanorra Airport: 53.8 mm.

At GFL Charles Airport: 117.0 mm.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:56 am. Sunset tomorrow: 5:40 pm.

FORECAST FOR SAINT LUCIA VALID FOR THE NEXT 24 HOURS

Winds will be blowing from the east near 17 mph or 28 km/h, becoming lighter at times.

Weather: Partly cloudy skies, becoming cloudy at times with some scattered showers and a chance of isolated thunderstorms.

MARINE FORECAST FOR SEAS IN A 25 MILE OR 40 KM RADIUS FROM SAINT LUCIA

Tides for Castries Harbour: High at 09:08 pm…Low at 4:35 am.

Tides for Vieux Fort Bay: High at 10:15 pm…Low at 6:02 am.

Seas: Slight to moderate with waves 3 to 5 feet or 0.9 to 1.5 metres.

FORECAST FOR THE LESSER ANTILLES

Partly cloudy skies, becoming cloudy at times with some scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms.

TROPICAL WEATHER OUTLOOK

Lingering moisture and instability in the lower atmosphere over the Lesser Antilles will cause some showers and isolated thunderstorms over portions of the region during the next 24 hours.

Two tropical waves located over the central tropical Atlantic are moving westward near 12 mph or 19 km/h.

( 0 ) ( 0 )