6 p.m. October 2, 2019 Saint Lucia weather update

By St. Lucia Met. Services
October 2, 2019

6:00 pm Weather Report
Date: 02nd October 2019
Forecasters: Maclean Jn Baptiste

Present weather at Hewanorra Airport is fair with slight haze.
Present weather at GFL Charles Airport is fair with slight haze.
Present temperature at Hewanorra Airport is 29 °C or 84 °F.
Today’s maximum temperature at Hewanorra Airport was 33 °C or 91 °F.
Wind at Hewanorra Airport is blowing from the east at 16 mph or 26 km/h.

Rainfall in the 24-hour period that ended at 2:00 pm today:
At Hewanorra Airport: Trace. At GFL Charles Airport: Trace.
Total rainfall for the month of October so far:
At Hewanorra Airport: Trace.
At GFL Charles Airport: Trace.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:53 am. Sunset tomorrow 5:52 pm.

FORECAST FOR SAINT LUCIA VALID FOR THE NEXT 24 HOURS
Winds will be blowing from the east at about 18 mph or 30 km/h.
Weather: Fair to partly cloudy with a few showers at first, becoming increasingly cloudy tomorrow with some scattered showers and a chance of thunderstorms.

MARINE FORECAST FOR SEAS IN A 25 MILE OR 40 KM RADIUS FROM SAINT LUCIA
Tides for Castries Harbour: High at present… Low at 12:54 am.
Tides for Vieux Fort Bay: High at 7:07 pm… Low at 02:21 am.
Seas: Slight to moderate with waves 3 to 6 feet or 0.9 to 1.8 metres.

FORECAST FOR THE LESSER ANTILLES
Fair to partly cloudy with a few showers today, becoming increasingly cloudy tomorrow with widely scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms.

TROPICAL WEATHER OUTLOOK
A tropical wave located just east of the Lesser Antilles is moving westward near 15 mph or 24 km/h. This wave is expected to bring cloudy conditions with showers and a few thunderstorms over the islands from tomorrow continuing into Friday.

Another tropical wave located over the Eastern Tropical Atlantic is also moving westward near 15 mph or 24 km/h.

