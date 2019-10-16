6 p.m. October 16, 2019 Saint Lucia weather report

Share This On:

6:00 pm Weather Report

Date: 16th October 2019

Forecaster: E. Francis

Present weather at Hewanorra Airport is partly cloudy.

Present weather at GFL Charles Airport is partly cloudy.

Present temperature at Hewanorra Airport is 29 °C or 84 °F.

Today’s maximum temperature at Hewanorra Airport was 32 ° C or 90 °F.

Wind at Hewanorra Airport is blowing from the east northeast at 10 mph or 17 km/h.

Rainfall in the 24-hour period that ended at 2:00 pm today:

At Hewanorra Airport: Nil. At GFL Charles Airport: 0.2 mm.

Total rainfall for the month of October so far:

At Hewanorra Airport: 18.7 mm. At GFL Charles Airport: 43.9 mm.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:55 am. Sunset tomorrow: 5:43 pm.

FORECAST FOR SAINT LUCIA VALID FOR THE NEXT 24 HOURS

Winds will be blowing from between the northeast and southeast near 14 mph or 22 km/h, becoming lighter at times.

Weather: Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with scattered showers is expected tonight. An increase in cloudiness with some moderate to heavy showers and isolated thunderstorms is expected tomorrow.

MARINE FORECAST FOR SEAS IN A 25 MILE OR 40 KM RADIUS FROM SAINT LUCIA

Tides for Castries Harbour: Low at 11:22 pm… High at 6:00 am.

Tides for Vieux Fort Bay: High at present… Low at 12:49 am.

Seas: Slight to moderate with waves 3 to 5 feet or 0.9 to 1.5 metres.

FORECAST FOR THE LESSER ANTILLES

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with showers and isolated thunderstorms.

TROPICAL WEATHER OUTLOOK

An approaching tropical wave will cause showers and thunderstorms over the Lesser Antilles during the forecast period.

Another tropical wave located over the eastern tropical Atlantic is moving westward near 15 mph or 24 km/h.

