Don't Miss
190,000+ Facebook fans; millions of page views every month, locally and worldwide — St. Lucia News Online… still ‘The People’s Choice’ :)

6 p.m. October 16, 2019 Saint Lucia weather report

By Saint Lucia Met Services
October 16, 2019

 Share This On:

Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares

6:00 pm Weather Report
Date: 16th October 2019
Forecaster: E. Francis

Present weather at Hewanorra Airport is partly cloudy.
Present weather at GFL Charles Airport is partly cloudy.
Present temperature at Hewanorra Airport is 29 °C or 84 °F.
Today’s maximum temperature at Hewanorra Airport was 32 ° C or 90 °F.
Wind at Hewanorra Airport is blowing from the east northeast at 10 mph or 17 km/h.

Rainfall in the 24-hour period that ended at 2:00 pm today:
At Hewanorra Airport: Nil. At GFL Charles Airport: 0.2 mm.
Total rainfall for the month of October so far:
At Hewanorra Airport: 18.7 mm. At GFL Charles Airport: 43.9 mm.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:55 am. Sunset tomorrow: 5:43 pm.

FORECAST FOR SAINT LUCIA VALID FOR THE NEXT 24 HOURS
Winds will be blowing from between the northeast and southeast near 14 mph or 22 km/h, becoming lighter at times.

Weather: Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with scattered showers is expected tonight. An increase in cloudiness with some moderate to heavy showers and isolated thunderstorms is expected tomorrow.

MARINE FORECAST FOR SEAS IN A 25 MILE OR 40 KM RADIUS FROM SAINT LUCIA
Tides for Castries Harbour: Low at 11:22 pm… High at 6:00 am.
Tides for Vieux Fort Bay: High at present… Low at 12:49 am.
Seas: Slight to moderate with waves 3 to 5 feet or 0.9 to 1.5 metres.

FORECAST FOR THE LESSER ANTILLES
Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with showers and isolated thunderstorms.

TROPICAL WEATHER OUTLOOK
An approaching tropical wave will cause showers and thunderstorms over the Lesser Antilles during the forecast period.

Another tropical wave located over the eastern tropical Atlantic is moving westward near 15 mph or 24 km/h.

(0)(0)
Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.