6 p.m. October 15, 2019 Saint Lucia weather update

6:00 pm Weather Report

Date: 15th October 2019

Forecaster: Glenn Antoine

Present weather at Hewanorra Airport is fair.

Present weather at GFL Charles Airport is partly cloudy.

Present temperature at Hewanorra Airport is 29 °C or 84 °F.

Last night’s minimum temperature at Hewanorra Airport was 32 ° C or 90 °F.

Wind at Hewanorra Airport is blowing from the east-northeast at 17 mph or 28 km/h.

Rainfall in the 24-hour period that ended at 2:00 pm today:

At Hewanorra Airport: Nil. At GFL Charles Airport: Trace.

Total rainfall for the month of October so far:

At Hewanorra Airport: 18.7 mm.

At GFL Charles Airport: 43.7 mm.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:55 am. Sunset tomorrow: 5:43 pm.

FORECAST FOR SAINT LUCIA VALID FOR THE NEXT 24 HOURS

Winds will be blowing from between the east and northeast near 18 mph or 30 km/h.

Weather: Fair to partly cloudy skies, with a few isolated showers.

MARINE FORECAST FOR SEAS IN A 25 MILE OR 40 KM RADIUS FROM SAINT LUCIA

Tides for Castries Harbour: Low at 10:41 pm…High at 5:17 am.

Tides for Vieux Fort Bay: Low at 12:08 am…High at 6:24 am.

Seas: Slight to moderate with waves 3 to 6 feet or 0.9 to 1.8 metres.

FORECAST FOR THE LESSER ANTILLES

Fair to partly cloudy skies, with a few scattered showers.

TROPICAL WEATHER OUTLOOK

A tropical wave coupled with a low-pressure area, located a few hundred miles east of the lesser Antilles, is moving westward near 15 mph or 24 km/h. This wave is expected to cause increased cloudiness with showers and isolated thunderstorms over the region from late Wednesday.

At 5:00 pm today, the centre of Tropical Depression Fifteen was located near latitude 16.8 north, longitude 22.9 west. The depression is moving toward the northwest near 10 mph or 17 km/h. Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph or 55 km/h with higher gusts. A weakening of this system is expected to begin on Wednesday, and the system is forecast to become a remnant low by Wednesday night or Thursday.

A tropical wave located over the eastern tropical Atlantic is moving westward near 15 mph or 24 km/h.

