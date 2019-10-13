6 p.m. October 13, 2019 Saint Lucia weather update

Share This On:

6:00 pm Weather Report

Date: 13th October 2019

Forecasters: Vigil Saltibus & Lemuel O’Shaughnessy

Present weather at Hewanorra Airport is partly cloudy with showers.

Present weather at GFL Charles Airport is partly cloudy.

Present temperature at Hewanorra Airport is 29 °C or 84 °F.

Today’s maximum temperature at Hewanorra Airport was 33 ° C or 91 °F.

Wind at Hewanorra Airport is blowing from the east at 16 mph or 26 km/h.

Rainfall in the 24-hour period that ended at 2:00 pm today:

At Hewanorra Airport: trace.

At GFL Charles Airport: nil.

Total rainfall for the month of October so far:

At Hewanorra Airport: 16.1 mm.

At GFL Charles Airport: 32.1 mm.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:54 am. Sunset tomorrow: 5:45 pm.

FORECAST FOR SAINT LUCIA VALID FOR THE NEXT 24 HOURS

Winds will be blowing from between the east-northeast and east-southeast near 17 mph or 28 km/h, becoming lighter at times.

Weather: Occasionally cloudy skies with some scattered showers and a chance of isolated thunderstorms tonight into tomorrow morning.

MARINE FORECAST FOR SEAS IN A 25 MILE OR 40 KM RADIUS FROM SAINT LUCIA

Tides for Castries Harbour: Low at 09:29 pm… High at 3:59 am.

Tides for Vieux Fort Bay: Low at 10:56 pm… High at 5:06 am.

Seas: Slight to moderate with waves 3 to 5 feet or 0.9 to 1.5 metres.

FORECAST FOR THE LESSER ANTILLES

Partly cloudy skies, becoming cloudy at times with some scattered showers and a chance of thunderstorms.

TROPICAL WEATHER OUTLOOK

A tropical wave located just east of the Lesser Antilles is expected to bring cloudy conditions with scattered showers and a chance of thunderstorms over the islands during the next 24 hours.

Another tropical wave located over the central tropical Atlantic is moving westward near 12 mph or 19 km/h.

A third tropical wave located near the west African coast has the potential to develop into a tropical cyclone as it moves westward near 12 mph or 19 km/h, over the next few days.

