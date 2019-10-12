6 p.m. October 12, 2019 Saint Lucia weather update

Share This On:

6:00 pm Weather Report

Date: 12th October 2019

Forecasters: Thomas Auguste

Present weather at Hewanorra Airport is partly cloudy.

Present weather at GFL Charles Airport is fair.

Present temperature at Hewanorra Airport is 29°C or 84°F.

Today’s maximum temperature at Hewanorra Airport was 32°C or 90°F.

Wind at Hewanorra Airport is blowing from the east-northeast at 12 mph or 19 km/h.

Rainfall in the 24-hour period that ended at 2:00 pm today:

At Hewanorra Airport:0.1 mm. At GFL Charles Airport: nil.

Total rainfall for the month of October so far:

At Hewanorra Airport: 16.1mm.

At GFL Charles Airport:32.1 mm.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:54 am. Sunset tomorrow: 5:45 pm.

FORECAST FOR SAINT LUCIA VALID FOR THE NEXT 24 HOURS

Winds will be blowing from between the east northeast and east southeast near 12mphor19km/h, becoming lighter at times.

Weather: Fair to partly cloudy skies with a few showers tonight and tomorrow morning. An increase in cloudiness is expected late tomorrow with some scattered showers and possibly thunderstorms.

MARINE FORECAST FOR SEAS IN A 25 MILE OR 40 KM RADIUS FROM SAINT LUCIA

Tides for Castries Harbour: Low at 8:53 pm… High at 3:22 am.

Tides for Vieux Fort Bay: Low at 10:20 pm… High at 4:29 am.

Seas: Slight to moderate with waves 2 to5 feet or 0.6 to 1.5 metres.

FORECAST FOR THE LESSER ANTILLES

Fair to partly cloudy with a few scattered showers tonight becoming partly cloudy to cloudy tomorrow with some scattered showers and a chance of thunderstorms.

TROPICAL WEATHER OUTLOOK

An approaching tropical wave located a few hundred miles east of the Lesser Antilles is moving westward near 12 mph or 19 km/h. This wave is expected to bring cloudy conditions with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms over the islands from tomorrow afternoon.

Another tropical wave located over eastern tropical Atlantic is moving westward near 12 mph or 19 km/h.

