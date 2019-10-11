6 p.m. October 11, 2019 Saint Lucia weather update

Share This On:

6:00 pm Weather Report

Date: 11th October 2019

Forecasters: Emmanuel Descartes/Hyacinthia Camille

Present weather at Hewanorra Airport is partly cloudy.

Present weather at GFL Charles Airport is partly cloudy.

Present temperature at Hewanorra Airport is 29 °C or 84 °F.

Today’s maximum temperature at Hewanorra Airport was 32 ° C or 90 °F.

Wind at Hewanorra Airport is blowing from the southeast at 9 mph or 15 km/h.

Rainfall in the 24-hour period that ended at 2:00 pm today:

At Hewanorra Airport: nil At GFL Charles Airport: nil.

Total rainfall for the month of October so far:

At Hewanorra Airport: 16.0 mm

At GFL Charles Airport: 32.1 mm.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:54 am. Sunset tomorrow: 5:46 pm.

FORECAST FOR SAINT LUCIA VALID FOR THE NEXT 24 HOURS

Winds will be blowing from between the east southeast and southeast near 15 mph or 24 km/h, becoming lighter at times.

Weather: Partly cloudy skies, becoming cloudy at times with a few scattered showers and a slight chance of isolated thunderstorms.

MARINE FORECAST FOR SEAS IN A 25 MILE OR 40 KM RADIUS FROM SAINT LUCIA

Tides for Castries Harbour: Low at 8:17 pm… High at 2:46 am.

Tides for Vieux Fort Bay: Low at 9:44 pm… High at 3:53 am.

Seas: Slight to moderate with waves 3 to 5 feet or 0.9 to 1.5 metres.

FORECAST FOR THE LESSER ANTILLES

Partly cloudy to cloudy at times with some scattered showers and a chance of isolated thunderstorms over the southern portion of the Lesser Antilles. Elsewhere, it will be fair to partly cloudy with a few showers.

TROPICAL WEATHER OUTLOOK

An upper-level Trough and the Inter-Tropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) are maintaining above normal cloudiness and some showers over the southern part of the Lesser Antilles.

A tropical wave located several hundred miles east of the Lesser Antilles is moving westward near 17 mph or 28 km/h. This wave is expected to bring cloudy conditions with showers and a few thunderstorms over the Eastern Caribbean islands from late Sunday continuing into Monday.

Another tropical wave located over the far eastern tropical Atlantic is moving westward near 17 mph or 28 km/h.

