6 p.m. October 10, 2019 Saint Lucia weather report

By Saint Lucia Met Services
October 10, 2019

6:00 pm Weather Report
Date: 10th October 2019
Forecaster: E. Francis

Present weather at Hewanorra Airport is Partly cloudy.
Present weather at GFL Charles Airport is fair.
Present temperature at Hewanorra Airport is 29 °C or 84 °F.
Today’s maximum temperature at Hewanorra Airport was 32 ° C or 90 °F.
Wind at Hewanorra Airport is blowing from the east southeast at 9 mph or 15 km/h.

Rainfall in the 24-hour period that ended at 2:00 pm today:
At Hewanorra Airport: Trace At GFL Charles Airport: 02.3 mm.
Total rainfall for the month of October so far:
At Hewanorra Airport: 16.0 mm
At GFL Charles Airport: 32.1 mm.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:54 am. Sunset tomorrow: 5:46 pm.

FORECAST FOR SAINT LUCIA VALID FOR THE NEXT 24 HOURS
Winds will be blowing from between the east southeast and southeast near 12 mph or 19 km/h, becoming lighter at times.

Weather: Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with some scattered showers and a chance of isolated thunderstorms.

MARINE FORECAST FOR SEAS IN A 25 MILE OR 40 KM RADIUS FROM SAINT LUCIA
Tides for Castries Harbour: Low at 7:37 pm… High at 2:08 am.
Tides for Vieux Fort Bay: Low at 9:04 pm… High at 3:15 am.
Seas: Moderate to locally rough with waves and northeasterly swells 5 to 7 feet or 1.5 to 2.1 metres.

Small craft operators and sea bathers are advised to exercise caution due to above normal seas.

FORECAST FOR THE LESSER ANTILLES
Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms over the southern portion of the Lesser Antilles. Elsewhere, fair to partly cloudy skies with a few showers.

TROPICAL WEATHER OUTLOOK
The Inter-Tropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) is expected to remain active over the southern portion of the Lesser Antilles.

Two tropical waves located over the central and far eastern tropical Atlantic are moving westward near 15 and 12 mph or 24 and 19 km/h, respectively.

