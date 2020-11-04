6 p.m. Nov. 4, 2020 Saint Lucia weather update

6:00 pm Weather Report

Date: 04th November 2020

Forecaster: Lemuel O’Shaughnessy

Present weather at Hewanorra Airport is partly cloudy and hazy.

Present weather at GFL Charles Airport is fair and hazy.

Present temperature at Hewanorra Airport is 28°C or 82°F.

Todays’s maximum temperature at Hewanorra Airport was 31°C or 88°F.

Wind at Hewanorra Airport is blowing from the east at 17 mph or 28 km/h.

Rainfall in the 24-hour period that ended at 2:00 pm today:

At Hewanorra Airport: nil.

At GFL Charles Airport: 0.3 mm.

Total rainfall for the month of November so far:

At Hewanorra Airport: 41.8 mm. At GFL Charles Airport: 40.8 mm.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:00 am Sunset tomorrow: 5:34 pm.

FORECAST FOR SAINT LUCIA VALID FOR THE NEXT 24 HOURS

Winds will be blowing from the east near 17 mph or 28 km/h.

Weather: Fair to partly cloudy and hazy skies with a few brief showers.

MARINE FORECAST FOR SEAS IN A 25 MILE OR 40 KM RADIUS FROM SAINT LUCIA

Tides for Castries Harbour: Low at 12:22 am… High at 7:06 am.

Tides for Vieux Fort Bay: High at 06:24 pm… Low at 1:49 am.

Seas: Moderate to locally rough with waves 5 to 7 feet or 1.5 to 2.1 metres.

Small craft operators and sea bathers are advised to exercise caution due to reduced visibility, brisk winds and above normal seas.

FORECAST FOR THE LESSER ANTILLES

Partly cloudy skies becoming cloudy at times, with some scattered showers and a slight chance of isolated thunderstorms over the Leeward Islands. Further south fair to partly cloudy and hazy skies with a few brief showers.

TROPICAL WEATHER OUTLOOK

Weak unstable conditions over the northern half of the region will cause some cloudy periods with scattered showers and possibly isolated thunderstorms over the Leeward Islands during the forecast period.

The Atlantic High-Pressure System will continue to maintain moderate to brisk easterly winds across the Eastern Caribbean region during the next 24 hours. Patches of low-level cloud drifting along this wind flow will trigger a few showers over the remainder of the region during the next 24 hours.

Two tropical waves located over the western and central Tropical Atlantic are moving westward near 12 mph or 19 km/h.

Tropical cyclone formation is not expected over the tropical Atlantic during the next five days.

( 1 ) ( 0 )