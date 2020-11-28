6 p.m. Nov. 28, 2020 Saint Lucia weather update

6:00 pm Weather Report

Date: 28th November 2020

Forecaster: E. Francis

Present weather at Hewanorra Airport is cloudy with showers nearby.

Present weather at GFL Charles Airport is cloudy.

Present temperature at Hewanorra Airport is 26°C or 79°F.

Today’s maximum temperature at Hewanorra Airport was 30°C or 86°F.

Wind at Hewanorra Airport is blowing from the east at 14 mph or 22 km/h.

Rainfall in the 24-hour period that ended at 2:00 pm today:

At Hewanorra Airport: 4.0 mm. At GFL Charles Airport: 3.4 mm.

Total rainfall for the month of November so far:

At Hewanorra Airport: 186.4 mm. At GFL Charles Airport: 373.5 mm.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:11 am Sunset tomorrow: 5:33 pm

FORECAST FOR SAINT LUCIA VALID FOR THE NEXT 24 HOURS

Winds will be blowing from between the northeast and east near 13 mph or 20 km/h, becoming lighter at times.

Weather: Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with scattered showers and possible isolated thunderstorms.

MARINE FORECAST FOR SEAS IN A 25 MILE OR 40 KM RADIUS FROM SAINT LUCIA

Tides for Castries Harbour: Low at 08:54 pm…High at 3:27 am.

Tides for Vieux Fort Bay: Low at 10:21 pm…High at 4:34 am.

Seas: Moderate with waves 4 to 6 feet or 1.2 to 1.8 metres.

FORECAST FOR THE LESSER ANTILLES

Over the southern and central parts of the Lesser Antilles, it will be partly cloudy to cloudy skies with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms.. Elsewhere, it will be fair to partly cloudy skies with a few showers.

TROPICAL WEATHER OUTLOOK

A weak trough system will continue to cause cloudiness, showers, and isolated thunderstorms over the southern and central parts of the region during the forecast period.

Further north, the Atlantic High-Pressure System will continue to maintain generally fair skies with only a few showers during the next few days.

( 0 ) ( 0 )