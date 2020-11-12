6 p.m. Nov. 12, 2020 Saint Lucia weather update

6:00 pm Weather Report

Date: 12th November 2020

Forecaster: Vigil Saltibus

Present weather at Hewanorra Airport is cloudy with showers nearby.

Present weather at GFL Charles Airport is cloudy with showers nearby.

Present temperature at Hewanorra Airport is 26°C or 79°F.

Today’s maximum temperature at Hewanorra Airport was 31°C or 88°F.

Wind at Hewanorra Airport is blowing from the northeast 12 mph or 19 km/h.

Rainfall in the 24-hour period that ended at 2:00 pm today:

At Hewanorra Airport: 10.4 mm At GFL Charles Airport: 30.1 mm.

Total rainfall for the month of November so far:

At Hewanorra Airport: 98.1 mm At GFL Charles Airport: 204.1 mm.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:03 am. Sunset tomorrow: 5:33 pm.

FORECAST FOR SAINT LUCIA VALID FOR THE NEXT 24 HOURS

Winds will be blowing from between the east northeast and east near 18 mph or 30 km/h.

Weather: Partly cloudy to cloudy at times with some scattered showers and a chance of isolated thunderstorms.

MARINE FORECAST FOR SEAS IN A 25 MILE OR 40 KM RADIUS FROM SAINT LUCIA

Tides for Castries Harbour: Low at 7:32 pm…High at 2:14 am…Low at 7:28 am.

Tides for Vieux Fort Bay: Low at 8:59 pm…High at 3:21 am…Low at 8:55 am.

Seas: Moderate to locally rough with waves 4 to 7 feet or 1.2 to 2.1 metres..

Small craft operators and sea bathers are advised to exercise caution due to above normal seas.

FORECAST FOR THE LESSER ANTILLES

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms.

TROPICAL WEATHER OUTLOOK

High levels of moisture and instability associated with a trough system in the vicinity of the Eastern Caribbean region will continue to produce scattered showers and thunderstorm activity across the islands during the next few days.

