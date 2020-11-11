6 p.m. Nov. 11, 2020 Saint Lucia weather update

6:00 pm Weather Report

Date: 11th November 2020

Forecaster: Thomas Auguste

Present weather at Hewanorra Airport is cloudy.

Present weather at GFL Charles Airport is partly cloudy.

Present temperature at Hewanorra Airport is 28°C or 82°F.

Today’s maximum temperature at Hewanorra Airport was 31°C or 88°F.

Wind at Hewanorra Airport is blowing from the east at 22 mph or 35 km/h.

Rainfall in the 24-hour period that ended at 2:00 pm today:

At Hewanorra Airport: 0.5 mm. At GFL Charles Airport: 3.0 mm.

Total rainfall for the month of November so far:

At Hewanorra Airport: 87.7 mm. At GFL Charles Airport: 174.0 mm..

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:03 am Sunset tomorrow: 5:33 pm.

FORECAST FOR SAINT LUCIA VALID FOR THE NEXT 24 HOURS

Winds will be blowing from between the east northeast and east southeast near 20 mph or 31 km/h.

Weather: Partly cloudy skies occasionally becoming cloudy with some scattered

showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers may be moderate to heavy at times in some locations.

MARINE FORECAST FOR SEAS IN A 25 MILE OR 40 KM RADIUS FROM SAINT LUCIA

Tides for Castries Harbour: Low at 6:36 pm… High at 1:15 am.

Tides for Vieux Fort Bay: Low at 8:03 pm… High at 2:22 am.

Seas: Moderate with waves 4 to 6 feet or 1.2 to 1.8 metres.

FORECAST FOR THE LESSER ANTILLES

Mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms over the northern Windward and Leeward Islands. Further south, it will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times with some scattered showers and a chance of isolated thunderstorms.

TROPICAL WEATHER OUTLOOK

The lower atmosphere over the Eastern Caribbean will remain fairly moist and unstable over the next couple of days and this will result in some showery periods and a chance of thunderstorms.

