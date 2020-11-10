6 p.m. Nov. 10, 2020 Saint Lucia weather update

6:00 pm Weather Report

Date: 10th November 2020

Forecaster: Maclean Jn Baptiste

Present weather at Hewanorra Airport is partly cloudy.

Present weather at GFL Charles Airport is cloudy.

Present temperature at Hewanorra Airport is 28°C or 82°F.

Today’s maximum temperature at Hewanorra Airport was 31°C or 88°F.

Wind at Hewanorra Airport is blowing from the east-southeast at 9 mph or 15 km/h.

Rainfall in the 24-hour period that ended at 2:00 pm today:

At Hewanorra Airport: 20.2 mm. At GFL Charles Airport: 1.5 mm.

Total rainfall for the month of November so far:

At Hewanorra Airport: 87.2 mm. At GFL Charles Airport: 171.0 mm.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:02 am Sunset tomorrow: 5:33 pm

FORECAST FOR SAINT LUCIA VALID FOR THE NEXT 24 HOURS

Winds will be blowing from between the east and southeast near 17 mph or 28 km/h.

Weather: Generally cloudy skies with some scattered showers and a chance of isolated thunderstorms.

Residents and motorists in areas prone to flooding and landslides are advised to continue to be vigilant since these hazards are still possible over the next couple of days..

MARINE FORECAST FOR SEAS IN A 25 MILE OR 40 KM RADIUS FROM SAINT LUCIA

Tides for Castries Harbour: High at 12:06 am… Low at 6:08 am.

Tides for Vieux Fort Bay: Low at 7:00 pm… High at 1:13 am.

Seas: Moderate with waves 4 to 6 feet or 1.2 to 1.8 metres.

FORECAST FOR THE LESSER ANTILLES

Cloudy to overcast skies with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms over the northern Windward and Leeward Islands. Further south, it will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times with some scattered showers and a chance of isolated thunderstorms.

TROPICAL WEATHER OUTLOOK

High levels of moisture in the lower atmosphere over the Eastern Caribbean region, together with favourable upper-level conditions will continue to produce shower and thunderstorm activity around the islands during next few days.

A strong tropical wave located over the Caribbean Sea just west of the Lesser Antilles, is likely to develop into a tropical depression over the next few days, as it drifts westward away from the islands.

