6 p.m. June 6, 2020 Saint Lucia weather report

6:00 pm Weather Report
Date: 06th June 2020
Forecaster: E. Francis
Present weather at Hewanorra Airport is fair.
Present weather at GFL Charles Airport is partly cloudy.
Present temperature at Hewanorra Airport is 29°C or 84°F.
Today’s maximum temperature at Hewanorra Airport was 31°C or 88°F.
Wind at Hewanorra Airport is blowing from the east southeast
at 16 mph or 26 km/h.
Rainfall in the 24-hour period that ended at 2:00 pm today:
At Hewanorra Airport: 4.3 mm. At GFL Charles: 0.5 mm.
Total rainfall for the month of June so far:
At Hewanorra Airport: 7.1 mm. At GFL Charles: 10.2 mm.
Sunrise tomorrow: 5:34 am Sunset tomorrow: 6:30 pm
FORECAST FOR SAINT LUCIA VALID FOR THE NEXT 24 HOURS
Winds will be blowing from between the east and east southeast near 16 mph or 26 km/h.
Weather: Fair skies, becoming cloudy at times with a few scattered showers.
MARINE FORECAST FOR SEAS IN A 25 MILE OR 40 KM RADIUS FROM SAINT LUCIA
Tides for Castries Harbour: Low at 09:27 pm… High at 4:05 am.
Tides for Vieux Fort Bay: Low at 10:54 pm… High at 5:12 am.
Seas: Slight to moderate with waves 3 to 5 feet or 0.9 to 1.5 metres.
FORECAST FOR THE LESSER ANTILLES
Over the Leeward islands, fair to partly cloudy skies with a few scattered showers. Further south, partly cloudy to cloudy skies with some scattered showers.
TROPICAL WEATHER OUTLOOK
Moisture and instability trailing a tropical wave will cause some cloudy periods and showers mainly over the southern half of the Lesser Antilles during the next 24 hours.
A tropical wave a few hundred miles to the east of the Lesser Antilles will affect the southern portion of the region from late Sunday into Monday.
A third tropical wave is located over the central Tropical Atlantic and is moving westward near 17 mph or 28 km/h.
