6 p.m. June 6, 2020 Saint Lucia weather report

Share This On:

WhatsApp Email 0 Shares

6:00 pm Weather Report

Date: 06th June 2020

Forecaster: E. Francis

Present weather at Hewanorra Airport is fair.

Present weather at GFL Charles Airport is partly cloudy.

Present temperature at Hewanorra Airport is 29°C or 84°F.

Today’s maximum temperature at Hewanorra Airport was 31°C or 88°F.

Wind at Hewanorra Airport is blowing from the east southeast

at 16 mph or 26 km/h.

Rainfall in the 24-hour period that ended at 2:00 pm today:

At Hewanorra Airport: 4.3 mm. At GFL Charles: 0.5 mm.

Total rainfall for the month of June so far:

At Hewanorra Airport: 7.1 mm. At GFL Charles: 10.2 mm.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:34 am Sunset tomorrow: 6:30 pm

FORECAST FOR SAINT LUCIA VALID FOR THE NEXT 24 HOURS

Winds will be blowing from between the east and east southeast near 16 mph or 26 km/h.

Weather: Fair skies, becoming cloudy at times with a few scattered showers.

MARINE FORECAST FOR SEAS IN A 25 MILE OR 40 KM RADIUS FROM SAINT LUCIA

Tides for Castries Harbour: Low at 09:27 pm… High at 4:05 am.

Tides for Vieux Fort Bay: Low at 10:54 pm… High at 5:12 am.

Seas: Slight to moderate with waves 3 to 5 feet or 0.9 to 1.5 metres.

FORECAST FOR THE LESSER ANTILLES

Over the Leeward islands, fair to partly cloudy skies with a few scattered showers. Further south, partly cloudy to cloudy skies with some scattered showers.

TROPICAL WEATHER OUTLOOK

Moisture and instability trailing a tropical wave will cause some cloudy periods and showers mainly over the southern half of the Lesser Antilles during the next 24 hours.

A tropical wave a few hundred miles to the east of the Lesser Antilles will affect the southern portion of the region from late Sunday into Monday.

A third tropical wave is located over the central Tropical Atlantic and is moving westward near 17 mph or 28 km/h.

( 0 ) ( 0 )