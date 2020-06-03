6 p.m. June 3, 2020 Saint Lucia weather report

Share This On:

WhatsApp Email 5 Shares

6:00 pm Weather Report

Date: 03rd June, 2020

Forecaster: Lemuel O’Shaughnessy

Present weather at Hewanorra Airport is partly cloudy and hazy.

Present weather at GFL Charles Airport is cloudy and hazy.

Present temperature at Hewanorra Airport is 29°C or 84°F.

Today’s maximum temperature at Hewanorra Airport was 32°C or 90°F.

Wind at Hewanorra Airport is blowing from the east at 21 mph or 33 km/h.

Rainfall in the 24-hour period that ended at 2:00 pm today:

At Hewanorra Airport: trace At GFL Charles Airport: trace.

Total rainfall for the month of June so far:

At Hewanorra Airport: 2.3 mm At GFL Charles Airport: trace.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:34 am. Sunset tomorrow: 6:30 pm.

FORECAST FOR SAINT LUCIA VALID FOR THE NEXT 24 HOURS

Winds will be blowing from between the east and east-northeast near 21 mph or 33 km/h.

Weather: Partly cloudy skies, occasionally becoming cloudy with a few showers.

MARINE FORECAST FOR SEAS IN A 25 MILE OR 40 KM RADIUS FROM SAINT LUCIA

Tides for Castries Harbour: Low at 7:17 pm… High at 1:54 am.

Tides for Vieux Fort Bay: Low at 8:44 pm… High at 3:01 am.

Seas: Moderate with waves 4 to 6 feet or 1.2 to 1.8 metres.

FORECAST FOR THE LESSER ANTILLES

Partly cloudy skies, occasionally becoming cloudy with a few scattered showers.

TROPICAL WEATHER OUTLOOK

Low-level clouds drifting along a moderate easterly wind flow will cause a few showers over the Lesser Antilles during the next 24 hours.

A tropical wave located a few hundred miles east of the Lesser Antilles is moving westward near 15 mph or 24 km/h. This system is expected to cause an increase in cloudiness and showers over the Eastern Caribbean region from late Thursday into Friday.

A second tropical wave located over the eastern tropical Atlantic is also moving westward near 15 mph or 24 km/h.

( 0 ) ( 0 )