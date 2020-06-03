6 p.m. June 2, 2020 Saint Lucia weather update

Share This On:
6:00 pm Weather Report
Date: 02nd June 2020
Forecaster: Thomas Auguste
Present weather at Hewanorra Airport is fair.
Present weather at GFL Charles Airport is cloudy with light showers.
Present temperature at Hewanorra Airport is 28°C or 82°F.
Today’s maximum temperature at Hewanorra Airport was 32°C or 90°F.
Wind at Hewanorra Airport is blowing from the east at 17 mph or 28 km/h.
Rainfall in the 24-hour period that ended at 2:00 pm today:
At Hewanorra Airport: 2.3 mm. At GFL Charles Airport: trace.
Total rainfall for the month of June:
At Hewanorra Airport: 2.3 mm At GFL Charles Airport: trace.
Sunrise tomorrow: 5:34 am. Sunset tomorrow: 6:29 pm.
FORECAST FOR SAINT LUCIA VALID FOR THE NEXT 24 HOURS
Winds will be blowing from the east near 18 mph or 29 km/h, becoming lighter at times.
Weather: Partly cloudy skies, occasionally becoming cloudy with a few showers.
MARINE FORECAST FOR SEAS IN A 25 MILE OR 40 KM RADIUS FROM SAINT LUCIA
Tides for Castries Harbour: Low at 6:33 pm… High at 01:12 am.
Tides for Vieux Fort Bay: Low at 8:00 pm… High at 02:19 am.
Seas: Slight to moderate with waves 3 to 5 feet or 0.9 to 1.5 metres.
FORECAST FOR THE LESSER ANTILLES
Partly cloudy skies, occasionally becoming cloudy with a few scattered showers.
TROPICAL WEATHER OUTLOOK
The Atlantic High-Pressure System will continue to generate moderate easterly winds across the Lesser Antilles during the next few days.
Low-level clouds drifting along the wind flow will cause a few cloudy spells with showers over the Eastern Caribbean islands over the next 24 hours.
A tropical wave located several hundred miles east of the Lesser Antilles is moving westward near 15 mph or 24 km/h. This system is expected to cause an increase in cloudiness and showers over the Eastern Caribbean region from late Thursday into Friday.
A second tropical wave located over the eastern tropical Atlantic is moving westward near 15 mph or 24 km/h..
