6 p.m. July 30, 2020 Saint Lucia weather update

6:00 pm Weather Report

Date: 30th July 2020

Forecaster: Vigil Saltibus

Present weather at Hewanorra Airport is partly cloudy with showers nearby.

Present weather at GFL Charles Airport is partly cloudy with light showers.

Present temperature at Hewanorra Airport is 29°C or 84°F.

Today’s maximum temperature at Hewanorra Airport was 32°C or 90°F.

Wind at Hewanorra Airport is blowing from the east at 18 mph or 30 km/h.

Rainfall in the 24-hour period that ended at 2:00 pm today:

At Hewanorra Airport: Trace mm. At GFL Charles Airport: 4..1 mm.

Total rainfall for the month of July so far:

At Hewanorra Airport: 130.9 mm. At GFL Charles Airport: 134.0 mm.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:47 am Sunset tomorrow: 6:32 pm.

FORECAST FOR SAINT LUCIA VALID FOR THE NEXT 24 HOURS

Winds will be blowing from the east near 18 mph or 30 km/h.

Weather: Occasionally cloudy with a few showers.

MARINE FORECAST FOR SEAS IN A 25 MILE OR 40 KM RADIUS FROM SAINT LUCIA

Tides for Castries Harbour: Low at present…High at 12:32 am…Low at 7:40 am.

Tides for Vieux Fort Bay: Low at 7:00 pm…High at 01:39 am…Low at 9:07 am.

Seas: Moderate with waves 4 to 6 feet or 1.2 to 1.8 metres tonight, becoming slight to moderate with waves 3 to 5 feet or 0.9 to 1.5 tomorrow.

FORECAST FOR THE LESSER ANTILLES

Partly cloudy to cloudy at times with some scattered showers and possibly isolated thunderstorms over Lesser Antilles at first with a gradual improvement tonight into tomorrow.

TROPICAL WEATHER OUTLOOK

Tropical Storm Isaias will continue to affect Puerto Rico, Hispaniola, the Turks and Caicos Islands and the southeastern Bahamas during the next 24 hours. The storm is moving toward the northwest near 20 mph or 31 km/h and does not pose a direct threat to the Lesser Antilles. Lingering moisture and instability trailing this system will gradually lessen and occasional cloudiness with a few showers can be expected tonight into tomorrow.

A tropical wave located over the central tropical Atlantic is moving westward near 23 mph or 37 km/h.

A second tropical wave located over the eastern tropical Atlantic is producing an area of concentrated showers and thunderstorms. This system has a low to moderate chance of development during the next five days.