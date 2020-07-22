6 p.m. July 22, 2020 Saint Lucia weather update

6:00 pm Weather Report

Date: 22nd July 2020

Forecaster: Lemuel O’Shaughnessy

Present weather at Hewanorra Airport is partly cloudy.

Present weather at GFL Charles Airport is fair.

Present temperature at Hewanorra Airport is 29°C or 84°F.

Today’s maximum temperature at Hewanorra Airport was 32°C or 90°F.

Wind at Hewanorra Airport is blowing from the east at 17 mph or 28 km/h.

Rainfall in the 24-hour period that ended at 2:00 pm today:

At Hewanorra Airport: 6.9 mm at GFL Charles Airport: 0.6 mm.

Total rainfall for the month of July so far:

At Hewanorra Airport: 80.5 mm at GFL Charles Airport: 65.0 mm.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:45 am Sunset tomorrow: 6:34 pm.

FORECAST FOR SAINT LUCIA VALID FOR THE NEXT 24 HOURS

Winds will be blowing from the east near 20 mph or 31 km/h.

Weather: Fair to partly cloudy skies, becoming cloudy at times with a few showers.

MARINE FORECAST FOR SEAS IN A 25 MILE OR 40 KM RADIUS FROM SAINT LUCIA

Tides for Castries Harbour: Low at 10:30 pm….High at 5:10 am.

Tides for Vieux Fort Bay: High at 6:52 pm… Low at 11:57 pm.

Seas: Slight to moderate with waves 3 to 5 feet or 0.9 to 1.5 metres.

FORECAST FOR THE LESSER ANTILLES

Fair to partly cloudy skies, occasionally becoming cloudy with a few scattered showers.

TROPICAL WEATHER OUTLOOK

Lingering moisture in the wake of a tropical wave will cause a few showers to develop over the Eastern Caribbean region during the next 24 hours.

A tropical wave accompanied by a trade wind surge located just east of the Lesser Antilles ahead of Tropical Storm GONZALO, will cause some cloudy periods with scattered showers and possibly isolated thunderstorms over the Eastern Caribbean from late Thursday into Friday.

At 5:00 pm today, Tropical storm Gonzalo was located near latitude 9.9 degrees north, longitude 45.0 degrees west or about 1103 miles or 1776 kilometers east southeast of Saint Lucia. Maximum sustained winds are near 50 mph or 85 km/h with higher gusts. Additional strengthening is forecast during the next couple of days, and Gonzalo is expected to become a hurricane by tomorrow.

The storm is moving toward the west near 14 mph or 22 km/h and is projected to move across the southern Windward Islands on Saturday.

Residents and interests in the Windward Islands are advised to closely monitor the progress of this system.

A third tropical wave located over the far eastern tropical Atlantic is moving westward near 17 mph or 28 km/h.

— (St. Lucia Met. Services)