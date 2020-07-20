6 p.m. July 20, 2020 Saint Lucia weather update

6:00 pm Weather Report

Date: 20th July 2020

Forecaster: Emmanuel Descartes

Present weather at Hewanorra Airport is partly cloudy.

Present weather at GFL Charles Airport is partly cloudy.

Present temperature at Hewanorra Airport is 29 C or 84°F.

Today’s maximum temperature at Hewanorra Airport was 32°C or 90°F.

Wind at Hewanorra Airport is blowing from the east at 17 mph or 28 km/h.

Rainfall in the 24-hour period that ended at 2:00 pm today:

At Hewanorra Airport: 1.2 mm. At GFL Charles Airport: 1.6 mm.

Total rainfall for the month of July so far:

At Hewanorra Airport: 72.4 mm. At GFL Charles Airport: 62.3 mm.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:45 am. Sunset tomorrow: 6:34 pm.

FORECAST FOR SAINT LUCIA VALID FOR THE NEXT 24 HOURS

Winds will be blowing from between the east and east-southeast near 17 mph or 28 km/h, becoming lighter at times.

Weather: Partly cloudy skies, becoming cloudy at times with some scattered showers.

MARINE FORECAST FOR SEAS IN A 25 MILE OR 40 KM RADIUS FROM SAINT LUCIA

Tides for Castries Harbour: Low at 8:51 pm…High at 3:36 am.

Tides for Vieux Fort Bay: Low at 10:18 pm…High at 4:43 am.

Seas: Moderate with waves 4 to 6 feet or 1.2 to 1.8 metres.

FORECAST FOR THE LESSER ANTILLES

Partly cloudy skies, becoming cloudy at times with some scattered showers and possibly isolated thunderstorms mainly over the southern windward islands. Further north, fair to partly cloudy with a few showers.

TROPICAL WEATHER OUTLOOK

A weak tropical wave will cause occasional cloudiness with showers and possibly isolated thunderstorms over the southern half of the Eastern Caribbean during the next 6 hours. Thereafter, fair to partly cloudy conditions will prevail.

Another tropical wave located over the central Tropical Atlantic is moving westward near 12 mph or 19 km/h.

A third tropical wave also located over the central Tropical Atlantic is moving westward near 15 mph or 24 km/h. This system has a low chance for development during the next five days.

— (St. Lucia Met. Services)