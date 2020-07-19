6 p.m. July 19, 2020 Saint Lucia weather update

6:00 pm Weather Report

Date: 19th July 2020

Forecaster: Avlon Charlery

Present weather at Hewanorra Airport is fair.

Present weather at GFL Charles Airport is fair.

Present temperature at Hewanorra Airport is 29°C or 84°F.

Today’s maximum temperature at Hewanorra Airport was 31°C or 88°F.

Wind at Hewanorra Airport is blowing from the east northeast at 15 mph or 24 km/h.

Rainfall in the 24-hour period that ended at 2:00 pm today:

At Hewanorra Airport: trace At GFL Charles Airport: nil

Total rainfall for the month of July so far:

At Hewanorra Airport: 71.2 mm.

At GFL Charles Airport: 61.7 mm

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:45 am Sunset tomorrow: 6:35 pm

FORECAST FOR SAINT LUCIA VALID FOR THE NEXT 24 HOURS

Winds will be blowing from between the east to east southeast near 17 mph or 28 km/h, becoming lighter at times.

Weather: Fair to partly cloudy skies with a few brief showers.

MARINE FORECAST FOR SEAS IN A 25 MILE OR 40 KM RADIUS FROM SAINT LUCIA

Tides for Castries Harbour: Low at 8:06 pm… High at 2:51 am

Tides for Vieux Fort Bay: Low at 9:33 pm… High at 3:58 am

Seas: Slight to moderate with waves 2 to 5 feet or 0.6 to 1.5 metres.

FORECAST FOR THE LESSER ANTILLES

Fair to partly cloudy skies with a few showers.

TROPICAL WEATHER OUTLOOK

A weak tropical wave located just east of the Windward Islands is moving westward near 17 mph or 28 km/h. No significant rainfall is expected with the passage of this system.

Two other tropical waves located over the Central and Eastern Tropical Atlantic are moving westward near 17 mph or 28 km/h and 20 mph or 32 km/h, respectively.