6 p.m. July 11, 2019 weather update

6:00 PM WEATHER REPORT

DATE: 11TH JULY, 2019

FORECASTER: AVLON CHARLERY

PRESENT WEATHER AT HEWANORRA AIRPORT IS FAIR.

PRESENT WEATHER AT GFL CHARLES AIRPORT IS FAIR.

PRESENT TEMPERATURE AT HEWANORRA AIRPORT IS 29 C OR 84 F.

TODAY’S MAXIMUM TEMPERATURE AT HEWANORRA AIRPORT WAS 31 C OR 88 F.

WIND AT HEWANORRA AIRPORT IS BLOWING FROM THE EAST AT 20 MPH OR 31 KM/H.

RAINFALL IN THE 24 HOUR PERIOD THAT ENDED AT 2:00 PM TODAY:

AT HEWANORRA AIRPORT: 1.1 MM AT GFL CHARLES AIRPORT: 2.9 MM.

TOTAL RAINFALL FOR THE MONTH OF JULY SO FAR:

AT HEWANORRA AIRPORT: 39.8 MM AT GFL CHARLES AIRPORT: 33.6 MM.

SUNRISE TOMORROW: 5:42 AM SUNSET TODAY: 6:36 PM

FORECAST FOR SAINT LUCIA VALID FOR THE NEXT 24 HOURS

WINDS WILL BE BLOWING FROM BETWEEN THE EAST AND EAST-NORTHEAST NEAR 23 MPH OR 37 KM/H.

WEATHER: TONIGHT, FAIR TO PARTLY CLOUDY SKIES WITH A FEW SHOWERS. A GRADUAL INCREASE IN CLOUDINESS WITH SHOWERS AND ISOLATED THUNDERSTORMS IS EXPECTED FROM TOMORROW MORNING.

MARINE FORECAST FOR SEAS IN A 25 MILE OR 40 KM RADIUS FROM SAINT LUCIA

TIDES FOR CASTRIES HARBOUR: LOW AT 4:53 PM… HIGH AT 06:42 AM.

TIDES FOR VIEUX FORT BAY: LOW AT 6:20 PM… HIGH AT 11:47 AM

SEAS: MODERATE WITH WAVES 4 TO 6 FEET OR 1.2 TO 1.8 METRES.

FORECAST FOR THE LESSER ANTILLES

FAIR TO PARTLY CLOUDY SKIES WITH A FEW SHOWERS. AN INCREASE IN CLOUDINESS, SCATTERED

SHOWERS AND ISOLATED THUNDERSTORMS IS EXPECTED FROM TOMORROW MORNING.

TROPICAL WEATHER OUTLOOK

A TROPICAL WAVE LOCATED A FEW HUNDRED MILES EAST OF SAINT LUCIA, IS MOVING WESTWARD NEAR 20 MPH OR 31 KM/H. THIS WAVE IS EXPECTED TO PRODUCE SCATTERED SHOWERS AND ISOLATED THUNDERSTORMS OVER THE EASTERN CARIBBEAN ISLANDS FROM FRIDAY.

FURTHER EAST, A TROPICAL WAVE ASSOCIATED WITH AND AREA OF LOW PRESSURE HAS A LOW CHANCE OF DEVELOPING INTO A TROPICAL STORM DURING THE NEXT 5 DAYS.

