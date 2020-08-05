6 p.m. August 5, 2020 Saint Lucia weather update

6:00 pm Weather Report

Date: 05th August 2020

Forecaster: Lemuel O’Shaughnessy

Present weather at Hewanorra Airport is partly cloudy.

Present weather at GFL Charles Airport is fair.

Present temperature at Hewanorra Airport is 29°C or 84°F.

Today’s maximum temperature at Hewanorra Airport was 32°C or 90°F.

Wind at Hewanorra Airport is blowing from the east-northeast at 15 mph or 24 km/h.

Rainfall in the 24-hour period that ended at 2:00 pm today:

At Hewanorra Airport: 0.6 mm At GFL Charles Airport: 0.3 mm.

Total rainfall for the month of August so far:

At Hewanorra Airport: 3.3 mm At GFL Charles Airport: 2.6 mm.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:49 am Sunset tomorrow: 6:30 pm.

FORECAST FOR SAINT LUCIA VALID FOR THE NEXT 24 HOURS

Winds will be blowing from the east near 17 mph or 28 km/h, becoming lighter at times.

Weather: Fair to partly cloudy skies with a few showers at first becoming increasingly cloudy with scattered showers and a chance of isolated thunderstorms from tomorrow.

MARINE FORECAST FOR SEAS IN A 25 MILE OR 40 KM RADIUS FROM SAINT LUCIA

Tides for Castries Harbour: Low at 10:33 pm… High at 5:03 am.

Tides for Vieux Fort Bay: High at 6:31 pm… Low at 12:00 am.

Seas: Slight to moderate with waves 3 to 5 feet or 0.9 to 1.5 metres.

FORECAST FOR THE LESSER ANTILLES

Fair to partly cloudy skies with a few showers at first becoming increasingly cloudy with scattered showers and a chance of isolated thunderstorms from tomorrow.

TROPICAL WEATHER OUTLOOK

Moisture and instability ahead of a tropical wave will cause a few showers over the Eastern Caribbean region the next 12 hours.

A tropical wave located a few hundred miles east of the Lesser Antilles is moving westward near 20 mph or 31 km/h. This wave is expected to generate an increase in cloudiness, scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms over the Eastern Caribbean region from tomorrow.

Two other tropical waves located over the central and eastern tropical Atlantic are moving westward near 15 mph or 24 km/h.