6 p.m. August 4, 2020 Saint Lucia weather update

6:00 PM Weather Report

Date: 04th August 2020

Forecasters: Hyacinthia Camille and Maclean Jn Baptiste

Present weather at Hewanorra Airport is fair.

Present weather at GFL Charles Airport is fair.

Present temperature at Hewanorra Airport is 29°C or 84°F.

Today’s maximum temperature at Hewanorra Airport was 32°C or 90°F.

Wind at Hewanorra Airport is blowing from the east at 17 mph or 28 km/h.

Rainfall in the 24-hour period that ended at 2:00 pm today:

At Hewanorra Airport: 1.5 mm At GFL Charles Airport: trace.

Total rainfall for the month of August so far:

At Hewanorra Airport: 2.7 mm At GFL Charles Airport: 2.3 mm.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:49 am Sunset tomorrow: 6:30 pm.

FORECAST FOR SAINT LUCIA VALID FOR THE NEXT 24 HOURS

Winds will be blowing from the east near 17 mph or 28 km/h, becoming lighter at times.

Weather: Fair to occasionally cloudy skies with a few showers.

MARINE FORECAST FOR SEAS IN A 25 MILE OR 40 KM RADIUS FROM SAINT LUCIA

Tides for Castries Harbour: Low at 09:48 pm. High at 4:25 am.

Tides for Vieux Fort Bay: Low at 11:15 pm. High at 5:32 am.

Seas: Slight to moderate with waves 3 to 5 feet or 0.9 to 1.5 metres.

FORECAST FOR THE LESSER ANTILLES

Fair to occasionally cloudy skies with a few showers.

TROPICAL WEATHER OUTLOOK

The Atlantic high-pressure System will generate light to moderate easterly winds across the Eastern Caribbean region during the next 24 hours. A drier and more stable atmosphere will limit shower activity over the region during the forecast period.

A tropical wave located over the Central Tropical Atlantic is moving westward near 17 mph or 28 km/h. This wave is expected to cause an increase in cloudiness, showers and possibly isolated thunderstorms over the Eastern Caribbean region from Thursday.

Two other tropical waves located over the Eastern and far Eastern Tropical Atlantic are both moving westward near 15 mph or 24 km/h.