6 p.m. August 3, 2020 Saint Lucia weather update

6:00 pm Weather Report

Date: 03rd August 2020

Forecasters: Emmanuel Descartes

Present weather at Hewanorra Airport is partly cloudy.

Present weather at George FL Charles Airport is fair.

Present temperature at Hewanorra Airport is 30°C or 86°F.

Today’s maximum temperature at Hewanorra Airport was 32°C or 90°F.

Wind at Hewanorra Airport is blowing from the east at 15 mph or 24 km/h.

Rainfall in the 24-hour period that ended at 2:00 pm today:

At Hewanorra Airport: 1.2 mm At George FL Charles Airport: trace.

Total rainfall for the month of August so far:

At Hewanorra Airport: 1.2 mm At George FL Charles Airport: 2.3 mm.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:48 am Sunset tomorrow: 6:30 pm

FORECAST FOR SAINT LUCIA VALID FOR THE NEXT 24 HOURS

Winds will be blowing from near 15 mph or 24 km/h, becoming lighter at times.

Weather: Fair skies, becoming cloudy at times with widely scattered showers.

MARINE FORECAST FOR SEAS IN A 25 MILE OR 40 KM RADIUS FROM SAINT LUCIA

Tides for Castries Harbour: Low at 9:02 pm… High at 03:46 am.

Tides for Vieux Fort Bay: Low at 10:29 pm… High at 04:53 am.

Seas: Slight to moderate with waves 3 to 5 feet or 0.9 to 1.5 metres.

FORECAST FOR THE LESSER ANTILLES

Partly cloudy skies, becoming cloudy at times with some scattered showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

TROPICAL WEATHER OUTLOOK

Weak unstable conditions in the atmosphere over the region will cause some cloudy periods with showers and possibly isolated thunderstorms during the next 24 hours.

An area of disturbed weather located a few hundred miles south of Bermuda has the potential for some slow development over the next few days and a tropical depression could form later this week. However, the system is forecast to move northwestward over the open ocean and is not expected to pose a threat to our region.

Three tropical waves located over the central and far eastern Tropical Atlantic are moving westward near 15 mph or 24 km/h.